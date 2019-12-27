ILWACO — Commercial crabbers can start setting their pots at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, but there's a significant chance the fleet is going to stand down and stay in port unless processors agree to a better opening price.
A fleet leader said Friday night that "We have only one price offer on the coast of $2.75. Fishermen will be continuing talks tomorrow [Saturday] with hopes the processors will come out with a more realistic price offer under current market conditions."
Crabbers are urging an opening price of $3.25, while processors initially pushed for an open ticket, meaning they could pay whatever they determine to be appropriate after crab are delivered.
In Northern California, where the season opened on Dec. 15, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Max Boland, vice president of Alber Seafoods, said he was planned to pay $3 per pound — within the historic range. Alber Seafoods owns Jessie's Ilwaco Fish Co. in Pacific County.
Tri-state crab managers earlier this month authorized harvest to start in local waters at 9 a.m. Dec. 31, after a one-month delay beyond the traditional Dec. 1 start. The delay was imposed to allow crab to reach full quality, with a minimum meat level of 23%. Local crab are now reported to be in excellent, harvestable condition.
Complicating the situation for crabbers is that current ocean conditions are relatively safe for dumping and retrieving pots, but longer-range forecasts suggest conditions may worsen early in the new year. Rough early-winter seas contribute to making the Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab fishery among the most dangerous occupations in the U.S.
