ILWACO — The local commercial Dungeness crab season will get off to its second-latest start in history Feb. 1, a full two months after its customary date.

The area from Klipsan Beach to the mouth of the Columbia is often the most abundant crabbing ground in the Pacific Northwest. Along with Willapa Bay and the waters off Clatsop County, Oregon, this will be one of the last West Coast zones to open this season because local crab have been slow to put on meat this winter.

