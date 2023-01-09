ILWACO — The local commercial Dungeness crab season will get off to its second-latest start in history Feb. 1, a full two months after its customary date.
The area from Klipsan Beach to the mouth of the Columbia is often the most abundant crabbing ground in the Pacific Northwest. Along with Willapa Bay and the waters off Clatsop County, Oregon, this will be one of the last West Coast zones to open this season because local crab have been slow to put on meat this winter.
This means local crabbers will miss out on the lucrative export market that centers on lunar new year celebrations in Asia on Jan. 22. Many Asian consumers consider U.S. Dungeness crab to be a premium holiday product. The Quinault Indian Tribe crab fishery, which got off to any early start on the Olympic Peninsula, was attaining a price of $6 a pound, but local non-Native crabbers will certainly get less.
Sampling on Jan. 4 found Klipsan area crab to have an average meat percentage of 20.8%, still well below the 23% required to open the season. Under a provision of the Tri-State crab management agreement, Feb. 1 is the latest date the season can start due to low meat, so resource managers decided to set the opening for then regardless of whether crab have attained the required percentage by then.
Only once has the opening been later, when the 2020-21 season was delayed until Feb. 15, 2021 to permit crab to eliminate the marine toxin domoic acid from their meat. This year’s toxin testing of local samples found 1, 1, 1, 2, 2 and 3 parts per million of domoic in crab meat, low enough to be considered safe.
Crab boat skippers, crews and local processors have all suffered on account of the protracted delay, with much of the local economy being related in one way or another to crabbing income. There are about 200 active commercial Dungeness license holders statewide, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, with many of those concentrated in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.
Last season was a record price and production year for local crab, but an array of obstacles has whittled away at the Columbia River-based fleet.
“Over the last decade or so our local crab fleet in Ilwaco/Chinook has lost about a third of our crab locally owned crab permit holders leaking out of town,” said Dale Beasley, president of the Lower Columbia River Crab Fishermen’s Association. “The price of getting into the crab fishery has gone up significantly. The price of permits, capable vessel, and gear is now north of 1.5 million dollars. Try that on for size when you are 30 or so and considering fishing for a life’s work, as fishing opportunity is shrinking dramatically.”
Local crabbers can begin setting their pots at 8 a.m. Jan. 29, and local ports will be abuzz with activity in the days leading up to the season launch.
