SURFSIDE — The crabber Terry F ran into life-threatening trouble near the north end of the peninsula Saturday morning in the first hours of the Dungeness 73-hour pre-soak period.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three crewmembers after the Terry F reportedly lost power and began taking on water at about 7:30 a.m. about 4 miles offshore from the mouth of Willapa Bay.
The Coast Guard lost communication with the Terry F, but sent an aircrew and boat to the location.
The Coast Guard aircrew arrived at about 7:40 a.m. and passed a radio to the crabber. They instructed the crew to enter the water one at a time to meet a rescue swimmer. All three were wearing survival suits and communication gear.
Resident John Weldon later captured photos of the Terry F getting beat up in the surf zone.
The commercial crab season started Saturday morning when boats were allowed to set their pots offshore. Deliveries to processors can begin Tuesday morning, Feb. 16.
Rough seas and perils associated with transporting loads of pots often create difficulties at the start of crabbing.
This may not be Terry F's first time in first-day trouble. According to the website NW Limited, "On Saturday, November 28, [2009] the first day crabbers were allowed to set their pots for “pre-soak”, the Terry F nearly rolled completely over, losing most of their pots on the Columbia River bar, creating a hazard to other vessels navigating the waters and necessitating a trip in to Ilwaco, WA to regroup."
