PENINSULA — Commercial crab fishermen overcame challenging conditions in delivering their first catch of the season last week.
Ross Kary was among the first to deliver crab from Willapa Bay at the Port of Peninsula Tuesday, Dec. 31, after braving adverse weather conditions that kept others in port.
Ilwaco Landing received their first catch from captain Ryan Walters of the F/V Mar-C on Thursday, Jan. 2.
South Bend Products in Chinook received their first crab of the season from captain Rob Greenfield of the F/V Remembrance on Jan. 2.
Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Co. declined requests for information regarding their first crab catch.
‘Sloppy Seas’
Fishing crews reported enduring ‘sloppy seas’ for most of the season so far.
“It was a little rough,” said Paul Blaylock of the F/V Amanda C, upon delivering their first catch of the season on Jan. 2. “We got a little wet.”
The weather has fishermen and processors hopeful for more favorable conditions in the coming days.
“It’s been a struggle. The fishing windows are very narrow right now,” said South Bend Products general manager Dean Antich. “Weather has taken command.”
One silver lining in the season so far has been the size of the crab. Brian Cutting, captain of the F/V Cutting Edge, reported an abundance of “jumbo-sized” crab and fewer undersized throwbacks compared to last season.
