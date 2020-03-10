ILWACO — Tim Teall isn’t making a list of what he will buy with the money he earned selling a last load of crab to Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Company.
More than a week after Jessie’s filed paperwork to enter receivership, fishermen such as Teall are feeling the fallout. Teall is a crew member of the F/V Beachcomer, owned by Jim Kary, and has worked for Kary for about 15 to 18 years. Receivership documents filed by Jessie’s show the boat was owed more than $30,000 before the company closed its doors. Teall would have made about $4,500 from that last load of crab, he said.
“Other than not getting paid, it’s the best season I’ve had since working for Jim,” Teall said.
The bad weather at the start of the season meant smaller boats such as the Beachcomer were still pulling up crab after the bigger boats had left. The Beachcomer is still making trips out to search for a few more loads before the season ends.
Teall wanted to use the money to pay for more labels for his kelp extract organic plant food. He said the results of the plant food are incredible on a garden.
“I spent a lot of time daydreaming about this company of mine,” Teall said.
Teall’s fellow crew member Jerry Matzen III said he needed the money to pay his taxes and help support his two young daughters.
“I got kids to feed,” Matzen said.
The fishermen are frustrated with Don Alber, the CEO of Alber Seafoods Inc. Alber Seafoods bought Jessie’s in 2013. In 2015 and 2016 fishermen reported Jessie’s was failing to pay them in a timely manner for their crab catches. At the time, some fishermen reported being owed more than $100,000.
When the Beachcomer, dropped off its last load on Feb. 20, Matzen said Alber already knew the company was in trouble. He feels as if the last load of crab was stolen from the men.
Reading over the receivership filings, Matzen was annoyed to find out the person appointed to be the company’s receiver was being paid more than $300 an hour.
“Everybody is getting paid but us,” Matzen said.
Receiver Christopher Wain was appointed on Feb. 26 by Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald Richter, according to court documents. Wain did not respond to calls for comment about Jessie’s future. Alber also did not respond to emails asking for comment. When Jessie’s local management team was reached, it said it did not have a comment at this time.
With up to 65 employees depending on the time of year, Jessie’s is one of the largest employers in Pacific County, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department. It filed for receivership on Feb. 26. Jessie’s owed about $10.5 million in secured and unsecured debts and has assets with a book value of $7.1 million, according to the receivership petition.
Receivership is similar to bankruptcy, but is handled under state law. The process is often used when a company is unable to meet its financial obligations. In Washington, receivership means the court takes over management of a business, and then a receiver is appointed as an officer of the court.
The firm’s largest listed asset is fisheries quota with a stated value of $2,356,000 and associated permits valued at about $100,000. Jessie’s main plant is on property leased from the Port of Ilwaco and the state of Washington, but the firm claims $355,000 in improvements to the facilities. It owns outright two other small nearby properties assessed at $121,000. It has equipment with a book value of $2 million and on-hand inventory of $762,000.
Secured creditors, who are first in line for payment because they hold recorded mortgages and other types of formal liens against collateral, include Craft3 Capital Corp. of Astoria, which is owed $3.7 million; Authentic Canadian Seafoods, Inc. of Mount Pearl, B.C., owed $3.1 million; GemCap Lending 1 LLC of Malibu, California, owed $1.9 million; plus two smaller liens amounting to about $70,000. Jessie’s customers owe the company $967,000, with an additional $473,000 in notes receivable.
Unsecured creditors don’t have a claim against collateral. They typically split anything left over after the secured lenders are paid.
Pacific County Treasurer Renee Goodin said Jessie’s owes the county taxes from the last half of 2019 and will have more taxes due in April 2020. While the receivership filings have the county listed as an unsecured creditor, Goodin said the county is secured by the company’s equipment. The company cannot sell or move its equipment out of the state without paying its taxes first, Goodin said. The receivership filings show the county is owed about $92,000, but some of that is real property. In personal taxes the company owes just about $60,000.
The two-and-a-half-page list of Jessie’s unsecured creditors included: The FV/ Tradition owed $37,183; the FV/ Beachcomer owed $31,180; the FV/ Miss Pacific owed $18,996; the City of Ilwaco owed $17,300; the FV/ Dream owed $12,899; the Port of Willapa Harbor owed $7,938; Washington Department of Labor and Industries $27,300, and the Port of Ilwaco owed $6,968, according to the receivership petition.
Alber Seafoods purchased Jessie’s from the Marchand family. Among the unsecured creditors is the A. Pierre Marchand Jr. Living Trust, which is owed $105,000. Pierre was the son of company matriarch Jessie Marchand. Another Marchand family member, Doug Ross, is owed $160,000 through his company PDP, LLC.
