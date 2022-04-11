The talk was of cranberries are some cherished hometown memories when 96-year-old Rosanne (Crowley) Sallee visited Long Beach last week.
Rosanne, of Bellevue, traveled with daughter Ruth Hebert from Sequim and son William Haugen from Dallas, Texas. Highlights included a bracing walk around North Head and checking out the whale on the beach, as well as visiting Rosanne’s brother, Lee Crowley, of Long Beach, now retired from the cranberry world.
He and Rosanne are the children of Daniel D.J. “Jim” Crowley, whose claim to fame was his pioneering work in cranberry research in the 1920s that set the standard for today’s farmers.
He was sent to the Long Beach Peninsula by Washington State University to study problems with growing issues, eventually helping local farmers pioneer the use of sprinklers and developing better wet harvesting techniques in bogs that are still used today. The Cranberry Museum and annual Cranberrian Fair continue today, in large part reflecting the success of his contribution.
Rosanne was born in 1926. She recalled as a youngster taking an unusual tourist train trip along Peacock Spit. “We rode with our legs over the edge of the railcar,” she said. “I was a little kid. It was kind of scary being on a flatbed railcar above the rip-rap.”
She savors a memory from around that time of a girl singing “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” the first time she heard Jerome Kern’s 1933 classic.
On another occasion, she and her entire grade school class went to McGowan to welcome history enthusiasts reenacting the 1792 visit of Capt. Robert Gray’s ship Columbia Recidiva on the 150th anniversary. “We sat on shore and watched some come ashore,” she recalled. “It was foggy, hazy.”
She recalled loud booms in June 1942 after the Japanese Imperial submarine I-25 fired on Fort Stevens in Warrenton — the only direct attack on a military target on the U.S. mainland during World War II. When it became light, aircraft were launched to drop depth charges, she recalled. It led to the building of more fortifications. “There was concertina-wire all up the beach,” Rosanne said.
Another early memory was the shipwreck of the Russian freighter Vaslav Vorovsky in 1941. “Folks were scrambling on the beach to gather the valuable lard packets that escaped from the ship. Later, there was a gathering with a beach fire, and a few teens were burned as the greasy lard on their clothes caught fire.”
Their childhood home was at Fifth and Washington, one of the locations they visited on this trip. Rosanne was valedictorian at Ilwaco High School, a year ahead of her class, and immediately joined her sister Eileen working in wartime jobs in Portland. After three years, she was able to start college at the University of Washington.
She married twice. Her first husband, Karle, was killed during the Korean War, among more than 10,000 U.S. servicemen lost during the 17-day battle over the Chosin Reservoir. His death left her a widow at age 24 with young children. Her second husband, Ralph Sallee, who died in 2017, was a career engineer with Boeing. “He was a wonderful stepfather to our children,” she said.
The family had another connection with the community. Jim Crowley’s wife, Ruth, who had eight children, wrote for the Chinook Observer during the 1950s. And Rosanne was the official reporter for her Long Beach grade school class news in 1938-39.
“All the descendants of the Crowley family have an enduring appreciation for the Long Beach Peninsula, its fascinating history and incomparable beauty!” said Rosanne’s daughter, Ruth Hebert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.