ILWACO — Three local people are dead, including two juveniles, after a vehicle plummeted into the water near the Ilwaco Fuel Dock on Outer Harbor Way SE in Ilwaco sometime between the late-night hours of Thursday, May 5, and the early morning hours of Friday, May 6.
According to law enforcement officers, who responded to the scene at 6:03 a.m. Friday morning, the vehicle was noticed by a port worker who observed tires protruding from the murky water.
Emergency response
According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, his agency was asked to assist the Long Beach Police Department with investigating how the vehicle ended up in the mooring basin.
"The vehicle left about 70 feet of tire marks, and it appeared to be at a high rate [of speed] because it traveled about another 50 feet vertically as it went down into the water and flipped upside down," Moon said. "I'm guessing as the tide came in, it completely engulfed the car."
"Dive teams went in and were able to recover one body of a female immediately, but because of the position of the car and the water murkiness, they couldn't see in. They thought that they felt that there might be an additional person in the vehicle but were not able to recover that person," Moon said.
As the vehicle was being towed out of the water, investigators discovered two additional bodies trapped inside. All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver was identified as Kimberly A. Pickering, 39, of Long Beach, her daughter Mya A. Edwards, 15, of Ocean Park, and a friend, Nevaeh A. Longcrow, 15, of Ilwaco.
Preliminary findings
According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was heading north of Outer Harbor Way SE at a high rate of speed when it went into a sharp corner. The vehicle then lost control and plummeted into the water.
Investigators located tire marks that were "arching," suggesting the driver was attempting to steer away from the water while it was losing control.
"All the seatbelts appeared to be at a relaxed position, indicating that nobody was belted at the time," Moon said.
On Saturday, May 7, a classmate of Edward's came forward with video footage she saw on Snapchat that showed Pickering and two juvenile passengers speeding around the same roadway where they perished during the collision.
The four videos provided to the Observer, taken on unknown dates before the crash, show Pickering in three of the videos driving in the same area where the crash occurred at high rates of speed, drifting around corners so fast the occupants bounced off the doors. She and two juvenile passengers did not appear to be wearing seatbelts.
The fourth video, which Pickering's daughter allegedly uploaded, shows what a caption suggests is Pickering driving upwards of 120 mph. The blurry, jerking video shows the vehicle's dashboard, during nighttime hours, with the speedometer indicating over 100 mph.
Moon said he has been provided copies of the videos and is working with LBPD to identify the passengers seen inside the vehicle in the videos.
Investigators are also working to determine a more exact time the crash occurred, sometime between the evening of May 5 and early morning on May 6. This effort is aided by the fact that one of the victims is said to have had the Life360 app on her cellphone.
According to reports, her phone stopped sending a signal from near the spot the three perished at around 10 p.m. on May 5, meaning they may have been in the water for more than eight hours before being found.
