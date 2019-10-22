RAYMOND — One person is in jail and another is in critical condition after a rollover accident on Bloomhardt Road in Raymond on Monday.
North county police and fire units responded to the crash in the area of Quinault Street in Raymond just after 9 a.m. The first responder discovered the scene a short distance from State Route 6 on Bloomhardt Road.
According to law enforcement, when they arrived they discovered the driver, identified as 24-year-old Asten Flieger, of Raymond, pulling the passenger, identified as his brother 30-year-old Blaze Flieger, also of Raymond, from the scene.
B. Flieger was immediately transported from the scene by the Raymond Fire Department in critical condition. Law enforcement determined A. Flieger was under the influence and restrained him at the scene until Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrived.
WSP was requested by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office to assist with investigating the scene due to the severity of B. Flieger’s injuries and the potential that felony charges could be filed for vehicular assault.
According to WSP, A. Flieger was driving an Infiniti QX4 southbound on Bloomhardt Road when the vehicle drifted across both lanes into the northbound ditch. The SUV then lost control and continued down the embankment toward Case’s Pond before striking several trees and rolling on to its roof.
A. Flieger then pulled his severely injured brother from the vehicle and up the embankment. Fire crews and law enforcement arrived a short time later and secured the scene. The roadway was closed for around 2 hours while WSP investigated the accident and Maynard’s Towing removed the vehicle.
WSP transported A. Flieger to the Pacific County Jail and booked him under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.
