SOUTH BEND — Two weeks after his initial arraignment, Zachary I. Beausoleil pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen vehicle during Pacific County Superior Court on June 11. This is the second time he has been charged with the possession of a stolen vehicle and his first as an adult.
According to the police report, a 2007 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from Hoquiam with the owner’s cell phone inside on May 24. Beausoleil then used the phone to communicate with the vehicle’s owner and attempted to provide the vehicle back in exchange for money. They were set to meet up at the Raymond Dairy Queen.
Circling the area
The Raymond Police Department was notified at 10:24 p.m. on May 24 by Pacific County Dispatch of the incident and exchange between the alleged thief and the vehicle’s owner. Officers from the department, along with the South Bend Police Department and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, began patrolling the area.
“I located the vehicles parked at the corner of Ellis Street and Fourth Street near the Pitchwood Inn,” Officer Rikki Coma stated in her report. “I notified dispatch that I had located the vehicle and that it appeared to be unoccupied.”
Additional officers, including a Washington State Patrol trooper from Grays Harbor County, arrived on the scene, and officers were informed by the front desk of the nearby Golden Lion Motel that the occupants of the vehicle were inside room 15.
They’re in there
The report noted that the officers knocked on the room’s door, and nobody answered, but they could see movement. In coordination with the Hoquiam Police Department, they attempted to get the suspect to come out to “meet up” to sell the vehicle back.
Officers then got even more creative.
“I knocked, identified myself as Raymond Police, and said we got called because they were fighting, and I just wanted to make sure they were OK,” Coma wrote. “A female voice answered and said something along the lines of, ‘She was sorry [and that] she was in the shower, and so she didn’t hear me knock.’”
The report states that officers were able to get the female to partially open the door and observed Beausoleil exit a bathroom stating he was “OK.” He was subsequently taken into custody by Coma and later booked into the Pacific County Jail for the possession of the stolen vehicle.
Change of plea and sentence
During court on June 11, Beausoleil was present via Zoom from the jail and entered a change of plea and sentence. He was facing up to 14 months in prison. His recommended sentence as part of the deal was for the lower end of the standard range at 12 months and one day with an offender score of 4.
“We received the facts of the case, and it had an unusual set of facts that didn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for any kind of defense,” Karlsvik said. “More the less, Mr. Beausoleil wanted to take advantage of the plea deal, and I commend him for doing so rather quickly. He didn’t want to put everyone through the time and expense of having a trial.”
Judge Don Richter accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Beausoleil to 12 months and one day in prison. One-third of the sentence could be potentially taken off, but the total time he will serve will be calculated by the Washington State Dept. of Corrections.
“Mr. Beausoleil is exceptionally young,” Pacific County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt said. “He is only 18 years old, and we hope that this provides him an opportunity to change his direction.”
The Hoquiam Police Department is still investigating the initial theft of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.