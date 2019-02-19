PENINSULA — Clear weather and favorable tide conditions culminated with a multitude of 8,300 clam diggers descending on the Peninsula over the weekend. Beach approaches from Seaview to Surfside were lined with diggers eager to get their first razor clams of 2019.
The first official dig of the winter season occurred in Long Beach on Dec. 23, but conditions were less than ideal compared to the latest dig on Sunday, Feb. 17, which brought a considerably larger crowd.
Clear skies and a calm tide made spotting the clams easier, and Seaview resident Dawn Stetzel found her 15-clam limit in less than 20 minutes.
“I got my limit really fast, they showed really well,” she said. Stetzel planned to butterfly the clams, roll them in Willabay Breading and fry them in a cast iron skillet.
“I haven’t had clams in a long time,” Stetzel said. “But the best part is it brings you to the beach.”
Estimates were still being compiled Tuesday morning, but clamming and sunshine, combined with the three-day Presidents Day holiday, appeared to produce a lucrative weekend for local merchants and eateries.
“I worked Long Beach Sunday and we measured a lot of clams,” Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said Monday. Tallying up the totals, Ayres said about 110,000 clams were harvested The average catch per digger at 13.2. “The average size of the clams we measured in our random interviews was 4.05 inches,” he said.
Much of the clamming season has been scratched on the Long Beach Peninsula due to a preseason census that found most clams to be in the immature sub-3-inch range. Local clams max out at around 5 inches.
Two more south Pacific County clamming days have been tentatively set for the last half of April. See related story on page A9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.