FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An Ocean Park couple are two of the thousands of passengers aboard cruise ships off the coast of Florida that are finally being allowed to dock after fear that the number of sick people on the ships would put more stress on the state’s health care system.
Tom and Venita Brazier have been aboard the Zaandam, a Carnival Holland America cruise ship with a capacity of nearly 1,500 people, since departing Punta Arenas, Chile, on March 14. Four people aboard the ship have died since then, with at least two of the deaths having been due to covid-19 complications. In all, nine people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus so far.
In an Associated Press story, Tom’s sister and fellow Ocean Park resident Mary Beth Van Horn said she was “terrified” for her brother, 77, who went on the cruise to South America before beginning new bone cancer treatment set for this month.
In a March 31 update on his Facebook page, Tom said that both he and Venita are healthy but have been quarantined in their cabin since March 22. He hopes that authorities will take that into account when determining if additional self-isolation is required when the Zaandam docks in Port Everglades. If they are required to remain quarantined after returning to land, the couple’s main concern is that they have enough prescribed medication to last the duration of their isolation.
CNN reported on April 2 that Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief said that a conditional agreement will allow healthy passengers aboard the ships to go home, while those who are sick will remain on the ship for treatment. Sharief also said that no one on board is currently in need of a hospital bed.
Healthy passengers, Sharief told CNN, will be transported via a private bus to local airports for charter flights. There are 311 U.S. citizens from 46 states on the Zaandam, with other residents hailing from countries including Canada, the U.K and Australia.
The Observer will have further updates on this story as information becomes available.
