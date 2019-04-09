RAYMOND — The Crisis Support Network in Raymond welcomed Julie Jewell as its new executive director on April 1. She brings along nearly a quarter-century of experience to the position and hopes to make an immediate impact. She is originally from Pacific County said she is excited to once again be a part of the community.
What kind of background led you to become the executive director of the Crisis Support Network?
I have almost 24 years of experience. I worked for the State of Washington in Children’s Services. I have 18 years OF experience providing direct services as a social worker. I then did program management and quality assurance and continuous quality improvement.
Most recently I’ve worked in the Family Teen Decision-Making Program facilitating meetings for Grays Harbor and Pacific County. I’ve also worked in community mental health with chronically mentally ill adults, dual diagnosis adults. I have a strong background in serving families and individuals in crisis.
Primarily what brought me to this position was a desire to work in Pacific County. I grew up here and I hadn’t been actively involved in providing services to the community in a long time. So it felt like a really good time to come back. Working in program management, I was stationed here but primarily served the entire region. So it’s been around six years.
What kind of plans do you have for the future of the Crisis Support Network?
I feel fortunate in that I’m joining a good team of people. They’ve done a lot of great program development. They’ve put in the CAC, they’ve expanded providing crime victim advocacy services in Grays Harbor County and youth advocacy in Lewis County. So continuing to build on those things.
I want to keep a positive presence in the community and reestablish trust that could potentially be lost over the recent developments. But it’s been a strong program that has developed since its inception and I would hope to continue to be a strong presence in court and health services.
To work on the image of Crisis Support Network are there any plans of community programs that will get the community out and involved?
April is crime victims awareness month and sexual assault victims awareness month. I’m not sure what exactly is planned because today is my first day but I know in the past they’ve done the pinwheels.
I believe there are at least some plans to do that in south Pacific County and I’m not sure about north Pacific County. But just different activities like that. There’s the Fun Run coming up that will be planned mid-April or May. So those kinds of activities to just sort of draw attention to the Crisis Support Network and the role it plays in the community doing some social awareness of this issue in general.
How do those needing services from the Crisis Support Network reach out?
Call the hotline at 1-800-435-7276 to access services. The folks who answer the call will direct the call to the appropriate advocate. We also have housing services, so if someone is dislocated because of being a victim of a crime they’re able to access those kinds of services. There is a screening process to make sure they’re speaking to the right person.
