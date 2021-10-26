PACIFIC COUNTY — A wild week of weather concluded with the strongest storm on record in the northern Pacific Ocean, even beating out the destructive 1962 Columbus Day Storm. The slow-moving cyclone spared much of the county, but the Long Beach Peninsula endured the brunt of several strong storm bands that left some without power for nearly 24 hours.
Early warnings for the region were subtle and cautious before official warnings were issued on Saturday, Oct. 23 for potential high winds, coastal flooding and thunderstorms, with the potential for waterspouts or tornadoes.
Seas quickly rose to 30-35 feet on Saturday and remained high throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service and University of Washington meteorology professor Cliff Mass predicted the massive “bomb cyclone” moving east through the Pacific Ocean would come within 350 miles of the Washington Coast on Sunday, Oct. 24, and would bottom out at an eye-popping 945 millibar rating.
That millibar rating would make the storm the strongest on record, and was surpassed when the storm stunningly plunged to at least 942.5 mb at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. After bottoming out, the storm transitioned to a northeast path and began a track to the northern tip of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and quickly depreciated.
Even though the storm moved to the northeast, its outer bands consisting of rain and winds battered our region throughout the evening and night. The strongest gusts were reported in the late evening, including a gust of 74 mph at Cape Disappointment.
Sustained winds remained between 35-50 mph for over 12 hours.
The strongest gust reported in Pacific County was privately recorded in Ocean Park at 8:52 p.m. at 86 mph, and NWS verified the reading.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said he was unsure if the reading was taken by an official reader or a weather spotter, but stated, “the National Weather Service was confident enough in the reading with what they were seeing that they confirmed it.”
Around the same time as the strong gust in Ocean Park, a special marine warning was issued off the coast of Ocean Park for a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a waterspout or tornado.
McDougall was unable to confirm if the thunderstorm and gust were directly related, but it was confirmed that the strong gust was precisely when the northern portion of the peninsula lost power.
According to Pacific County PUD, during the height of the storm, sections of Chinook, Seaview, Surfside, Ocean Park, the northern end of the peninsula, and residents in the Willapa Valley area were in the dark.
Many residents in Ocean Park were left in the dark overnight and into Monday, Oct. 25, because of “severe wind damage” before power was restored. Power poles at one substation were found snapped in half by the strong winds.
At the peak of the storm, between 6 p.m. Sunday and midnight Monday, over a dozen alerts were issued for the coastal waters off the Long Beach Peninsula for severe thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts for the county varied, but the average was approximately 2 inches.
“We had two gusts that reached the level that some of our sustained winds were at in 2007,” McDougall said. “People need to understand how serious the wind can be, and they need to understand that it’s not a matter of being afraid of it; it’s a matter of being prepared for it.”
McDougall said that it’s only a matter of time before a significant storm rivaling the Great Gale of 2007 hits the area, and the recent storm threat and impacts are a stark reminder that it is imperative that residents stay prepared.
It’s been 14 years since the destructive storm tore through the Pacific Northwest, and no storm since has come even remotely close to its power and destruction.
