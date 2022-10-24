DJ Cornelio, the event’s DJ, dances zapateado (a style of dance and traditional music with lively movement and gracious tapping) with the “viejitos” — Brian Diaz and Alexis ‘Chavita’ Silva, dressed and masked as old men — at the Noche de Cultura event.
IHS student and folkloric dance team member Estrella Medina performs a traditional Mexican dance at the Noche de Cultura event on Oct. 22.
From left, {span}Grecia Flores, Alexa Avelar, Emily Guzman and Sophia Guzman perform traditional Mexican folkloric dances at the Noche de Cultura event on Oct. 22 at Ilwaco High School.{/span}
The IHS Folkloric Dance team, in traditional skirts, performed a variety of Mexican folkloric dances.
Singer Karen Capetillo and the mariachi band from northwest Oregon’s Woodburn High School provided live music at Noche de Cultura.
A family displayed their offerings to departed loved ones at an altar that was on display at the Dia de los Muertos-themed Noche de Cultura.
IHS Culture Club advisor and OBSD bilingual paraeducator and family advocate Cindy Guzman introduces the IHS Folkloric Dance team.
IHS Culture Club students {span}Alexa Avelar, Manuel Hernandez and Estrella Medina perform a modern Mexican dance.{/span}
The IHS Culture Club sold green and red pozole as part of a food sale at the Oct. 22 Noche de Cultura event.
Proud parents and community members watch on as the IHS Folkloric Dance team perform.
IHS Culture Club students and guests alike dance to “No Rompas Mas Mi Corazon” (“Achy Breaky Heart”) at the Noche de Cultura event.
ILWACO — Last Saturday’s Noche de Cultura event at Ilwaco High School lived up to the billing as a Night of Culture, as families and community members turned out in droves for an event chock-full of live music, dance, food and good times.
The recently revived IHS Culture Club hosted its second Noche de Cultura event on Oct. 22 at the IHS cafeteria. The event followed Hispanic Heritage Month, which ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and this month’s edition had a theme of Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — the Mexican holiday that is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1-2 and is a time for families to welcome back the souls of deceased relatives for a reunion of food, drink and celebration.
Dancing and mariachi
Spearheaded by Cindy Guzman, the club’s advisor and bilingual paraeducator and family advocate for Ocean Beach School District, the night included live music from the Woodburn High School mariachi band, a student group from Woodburn in northwest Oregon that plays at events throughout the region, as well as performances from the IHS Folkloric Dance team in both traditional and more modern dances. A food sale was also held, featuring green and red pozole — a traditional Mexican soup or stew-like dish.
For the IHS Culture Club, which has existed for several years but was seriously revitalized last school year, Noche de Cultura is an opportunity for students, their families and the community to come together and celebrate Mexican arts, culture and heritage. The first Noche de Cultura event was held in January, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback and outreach from other school districts asking for help in how they could get a club or event started at their school.
The club puts an emphasis on the performing arts, and hosts and participates in school and community events throughout the year. Any groups or organizations interested in having the IHS Folkloric Dance team perform can contact Guzman at cindy.guzman@oceanbeachschools.org.
Mariachi here?
The club is also seeking donations, and has a goal of IHS being able to start its own mariachi program — a program was started at Hilltop Middle School this year. To raise funds, the club has and plans to sell tamales at the concession stand at IHS basketball games, sell flowers during Valentine’s Day, and host a Cinco de Mayo performance alongside the Hilltop mariachi band.
Any donations can be sent to the IHS Associated Student Body (ASB) with “IHS Culture Club” in the memo.
“The group has worked very hard and we want to be able to bring something amazing to our community,” Guzman said. “We want to unite through music and dance, as it is universal and simply wonderful to express.”
