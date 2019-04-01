OCEAN PARK — What a beautiful, bright and happy spring the thousands of daffodils bulbs planted by the Village Club brought to the north end of the peninsula! As those vibrant blooms start to pass, here are a couple things to keep in mind to insure that next year and the following years have the same beautiful display.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, after daffodils bloom, the plants should be allowed to continue to grow until the stems die off. Yes, you can deadhead the blooms, but leave the stems for up to six weeks to store energy in the bulb for the next year’s bloom. Please remember, do not cut down or mow over these stems immediately. Every year, more bulbs will be planted to add to the show. The previous season’s plantings will continue to thrive if this simple course of action is followed.
