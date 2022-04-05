SEAVIEW — Andi Day, executive director of Pacific County Tourism, is resigning effective June 30.
She will stay on while a search is made for her replacement. The announcement was made by Nancy Gorshe, board chair.
Day, one of Washington’s leading destination management executives, is stepping aside after 10 years. She plans to reinstate her marketing consulting business and on providing her destination marketing, management and development services to a wider industry base.
“Andi has been invaluable to our organization over the past decade,” Gorshe said in a press release. “She’s also been instrumental in rebuilding a statewide tourism effort.”
Day led the destination, industry and organization through the pandemic by implementing a crisis response and recovery plan, according to the press release. Local tourism remained strong during all but the pandemic’s uncertain early phase.
“Day was able to quickly and greatly increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization by bringing over $100K of contracted-out marketing services back in-house, creating a strong, consistent, consumer-facing brand identity, and planning and implementing a digital-first comprehensive destination marketing strategy with high channel integration and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism growth,” Pacific County Tourism said.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the board, the business partners and all our communities for the opportunity to come back home and serve in this role,” Day said. “It has truly been a privilege to give back to the place that my family has called home for four generations.”
On a statewide level, Day served in the leadership of the Washington State Destination Marketing Organization Association and on the board of directors for State of Washington Tourism (SWT), where she is currently board president. In Olympia, Day has been a stalwart advocate for the industry, especially for rural tourism and economic development.
Pacific County Tourism is the successor to the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau and is tasked with marketing the entire county.
