Cody Strocyk, 13, and Aiden Sliva, 13, both of Raymond, ride a rollercoaster Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Pacific County Fair
Amidst other recent business, Pacific County commissioners accepted the resignation of the Pacific County Fair manager. These boys enjoyed the rides at 2019’s fair.

 2019 FILE PHOTO

SOUTH BEND — In the fourth quarter of the year, Pacific County Commissioner meetings typically last less than 45 minutes. The past three meetings have averaged approximately 32 minutes. This is when commissioners, department heads and respective boards begin setting up 2023 fiscal budgets.

Recent meetings involved regular business, including issuing letters of support, board appointments, making last-minute purchases, and hiring. Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe tackled multiple items while also hearing some feedback on one of their more quiet agencies.

