SOUTH BEND — In the fourth quarter of the year, Pacific County Commissioner meetings typically last less than 45 minutes. The past three meetings have averaged approximately 32 minutes. This is when commissioners, department heads and respective boards begin setting up 2023 fiscal budgets.
Recent meetings involved regular business, including issuing letters of support, board appointments, making last-minute purchases, and hiring. Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe tackled multiple items while also hearing some feedback on one of their more quiet agencies.
Humphreys praised
Dave Krajcar, from the Safari Association of Ilwaco, spoke during public comment to praise the Department of Community Development for DCD’s help addressing issues at the 322-site RV park.
“A year ago in September, I began contacting Pacific County about resolving what has been called by some ‘the Safari problem.’ Simply put, development [in] the park was pretty much out of control, and we were considered to be the Wild West by many. I knew this was not a good long-term situation for the park. It was not good for our members because there was little oversight to make sure structures built by members were safe,” Krajcar said.
Members of the park were concerned about the county being contacted about problems. Krajcar noted that some of the members were concerned a “Pandora’s box” was being opened and only bad would come their way.
“I am very happy to report today that they were wrong,” Krajcar said. “I found [DCD’s] Shawn Humphreys and his staff to have a very forward attitude in working with us. They recognized the uniqueness of Safari and worked towards a solution that would allow the county to perform its role in ensuring safety while allowing sub-development in the park.”
“That solution has been implemented in a policy document that resulted in something very rare to me, a win-win solution for all parties. I want to take this moment to publicly thank Shawn and his staff for all the time spent in meetings, answering emails, and drafting documents. I think Pacific County is very fortunate to have this team on their staff,” he added.
Humphrey downplayed the attention, only taking a moment to say it was a good project to have completed and complemented Karjcar’s team for their hard work. He said that both sides had “similar goals.”
Olsen also commended the two sides for compromising.
“Many thanks to you and your group for coming to us with solutions as well as a willingness to compromise because that’s a long time coming, and we really appreciate your willingness to meet us halfway on that,” she said.
Commissioners OK vehicles
Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of two 2023 Toyota Rav4 TRD off-road sport utility vehicles from Five Star by the Pacific County Assessor’s Office. The new vehicles will cost $64,429. They also approved a lease agreement with Enterprise LLC for two 2023 Ford Ranger pickups for the Pacific County Department of Community Development at a rate of $757 a month.
Fair manager departs
The fair was dismal this year as it was plagued with two major attractions canceling at the last minute because of failing to obtain proper Washington State Dept. of Labor and Industries paperwork and inspections. The cancellations left fairgoers upset and frustrated.
In an unexpected move, respected Fair Manager Bill Monohon announced his resignation effective Oct. 3.
Commissioners accepted his resignation and took a moment to acknowledge his accomplishments.
In his four-year tenure, Monohon championed hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant projects that restored portions of the deteriorating fairgrounds, including roof restoration, french drains, removal of a defective building, and funding for an update to the horse arena, among other projects.
Housing issue plagues
One of the chief complaints about applicants looking for employment in Pacific County, and employers in general, for a matter of fact, has been the lack of available housing. The housing market in Pacific County has exploded over the past five years, with some houses selling the day they are listed or before even making it to market.
The issue has interfered with the county’s ability to attract and retain job applicants, and the issue was at the forefront of another sudden departure. The county approved the hiring of Christopher Beck to a vacant engineering technician position during a meeting on Sept. 13, and one concern voiced by Olsen was whether he was able to find housing.
However, less than a month later, Beck submitted his resignation during the Oct. 11 meeting, and Olsen noted reason was he could not find stable housing. The county moved to attempt again to fill the position, one of many it is still trying to fill in multiple agencies.
