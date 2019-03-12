CHINOOK — Auditions for “Mary Poppins,” the summer musical production of the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, will take place 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 and 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 at the Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook, Wash. A Discover Pass is not needed to to gain access to the theater during these times. The play calls for multiple performers of all ages. It will open June 28 and will run for five weekends. It will be directed by Alicia Trusty.
The planned Sunday auditions have been cancelled because of the death of Timothy Pior, a cast member from last summer’s “Beauty and the Beast.” His memorial service will take place Sunday. Pior, a student at Warrenton High School, died from complications associated with influenza.
