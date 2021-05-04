KILPSAN BEACH — A long-deceased adult gray whale washed ashore near Klipsan Beach last week.
The 40-foot whale was first reported Tuesday evening, May 27, about a quarter-mile north of the Klipsan Beach approach by beachgoers.
On Thursday, Portland State University Research Assistant Dalin D’Alessandro conducted a brief exam and collected samples to help determine a cause of death.
“The whale was very decomposed,” D’Alessandro said.
“The findings of the limited examination included signs of blunt force trauma.”
The gray whale was fourth to be stranded on Washington beaches so far this year, part of a continuing Unusual Mortality Event (UME).
Since Jan. 1, 2019, elevated gray whale strandings have occurred along the west coast of North America from Mexico through Alaska, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This event has been declared an Unusual Mortality Event (UME).
In 2019, there were 34 gray whale strandings in Washington followed by 13 in 2020. So far in 2021, there have been four gray whale strandings in Washington, according to NOAA, including the latest last week in Klipsan Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.