LONG BEACH — A December burglary is getting attention in court.
Matthew Pearson, 34, Michael Amick, 27, and Erin Taylor, 27, allegedly stole four firearms and other items from a Long Beach residence.
When officers arrived at the scene, the trio wasn’t at the home. After talking with the homeowner, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Goodwin learned that Taylor was the daughter of the homeowner’s girlfriend. The homeowner said Taylor knew he would be out of town during the time of the burglary.
An oxygen tank, welding equipment and a bicycle were among the stolen items.
In January, the homeowner saw someone riding his bicycle. The rider said he purchased the bike from Pearson. The homeowner also found a tool with his name on it at Pearson’s girlfriend’s home.
Pearson’s charges include one count of residential burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the first-degree, and four counts of theft of a firearm. Pearson’s case is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 28. He was a convicted felon at the time of the alleged firearm possession.
Amick’s charges include one count of residential burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, and four counts of theft of a firearm. Amick’s case is scheduled for a jury trial starting July 1.
Taylor’s charges include one count of residential burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, and four counts of theft of a firearm. Taylor’s case is scheduled for a jury trial starting Oct. 22.
