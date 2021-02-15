DEEP RIVER and NASELLE — Snow, followed by freezing rain, buffeted the area during Friday night and Saturday morning causing power outages in Western Wahkiakum county.
In parts of Deep River, power was lost late Friday night and restored at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Outages were scattered throughout Grays River Valley, Rosburg, Eden Valley, along Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and Oneida Road. A recorded message by Wahkiakum PUD indicated most locations, with the exception of Covered Bridge Road, were expected to have power restored by Sunday night. It was estimated power would be restored to Covered Bridge road on Monday.
Power was restored Monday morning. It was reported that it took the county road crew six hours to cut their way in on Oneida Road from State Route 4 to the boat launch. Then, when they went to come back, they had to cut their way out again.
As the temperature rose above freezing on Saturday, the increased weight of the softening snow and ice placed an additional strain on tree and limbs. The sound of trees and limbs breaking and falling rang throughout the west end of the county creating hazardous situations for residents as well as county and PUD workers.
The current weather forecast indicates temperatures for the rest of the week in the mid to upper 40s combined with varying amounts of daily precipitation.
(0) comments
