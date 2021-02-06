SOUTH BEND — When you're released from jail and all you have to do to remain free is obey release conditions set by the judge, it's best just to do so.
For defendant Heather A. Williamson, 21, of Ocean Park, meeting those conditions has been a challenge. She paid the price during a Feb. 5 Pacific County Superior Court hearing for entry of her initial drug court paperwork. She appeared out-of-custody inside the courtroom and was represented by attorney Harold Karlsvik.
Williamson has been working on getting into drug court for at least the past month and has consistently been unable to meet her release conditions, including a mental health appointment. During a previous appearance on Jan. 22, she made excuses and told the court she had the appointment scheduled for the following week of Jan. 25.
Addressing the court, Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt informed Judge Don Richter and the defense that not only did Williamson not make the appointment, but additionally, her recent urinalysis test was positive for both marijuana (THC) and alcohol. One of the stipulations of her release and consideration for drug court requires her to refrain from all non-prescription drug use and alcohol. Faurholt requested that Williamson be taken into custody immediately with bail set at $50,000.
Karlsvik requested that she not be jailed. He said that while she made a mistake, it wouldn't happen again. He said she would be living with her father — who was present during the hearing — who runs a "strict household," which would keep her from again violating her release conditions.
Addressing the court herself, Williamson told Richter and the prosecution she didn't attend her mental health evaluation because she was ill that day. Instead, she said she called on Feb. 4 and had it rescheduled.
Karlsvik's effort to defend his client's behavior appeared to anger Richter, who made it clear that for a defendant and her defense attorney to have the audacity to state in his court that someone is more likely to listen to her father than his court-ordered stipulations was preposterous.
Williamson burst into tears and cried out "no" as Richter ordered her to be taken into custody, set bail at $50,000 and stated his previous orders "couldn't have been more clear."
Richter requested the next case be called but was interrupted by further cries and outbursts by Williamson before he ordered jail staff to immediately remove her from the courtroom. As other hearings continued, she was able to be heard crying, screaming and giving the jail staff a hard time as they took her toward the jail. She remained in jail as of midday Feb. 6. Her next court date is Feb. 12.
Williamson is facing a charge of first-degree burglary from early May 2020 and a third-degree assault charge on top of violating her release conditions. Had she been admitted into drug court and completed the process, her charges would have likely been wiped away upon completion.
