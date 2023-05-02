SOUTH BEND — Defense counsel for Lisa G. Milam, 51, of Raymond, has filed a motion to dismiss charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and felony harassment in connection to the alleged murder of her sister Lorraine E. Riley, 54.

According to court records, defense attorney Michael J. Nagel filed a motion to dismiss the case on May 1, arguing that an autopsy of Riley could not determine how she died nor document signs of physical violence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.