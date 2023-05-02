SOUTH BEND — Defense counsel for Lisa G. Milam, 51, of Raymond, has filed a motion to dismiss charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and felony harassment in connection to the alleged murder of her sister Lorraine E. Riley, 54.
According to court records, defense attorney Michael J. Nagel filed a motion to dismiss the case on May 1, arguing that an autopsy of Riley could not determine how she died nor document signs of physical violence.
Riley’s autopsy report was completed by the King County Medical Examiner, who noted a number of factors could have contributed to her death, including probable cardiac dysrhythmia, possible acute methamphetamine intoxication, history of chronic methamphetamine abuse, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, clinical history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and obesity.
The six-page report details the autopsy findings, which found no signs of trauma resulting from a physical altercation. The only extensive damage found during the autopsy was fractures of the “anterior left 2-7th rib with associated hemorrhage and intercostal space hemorrhage 2-4.”
Kitchen argument
The findings have sparked questions about whether or not Milam’s altercation with her sister on July 26, 2022, is solely to blame for Riley’s untimely death. The two sisters were seen fighting by their mother, Leila Y. Riley, 80, over a roast.
According to court records, the sisters were preparing food in the kitchen when Lorraine Riley mentioned to Milam to use a roasting pan. The comment allegedly resulted in Milam calling R. Riley a “b****” and then savagely attacking her.
Raymond Police Officer Brittany Stigall, the lead investigator for the incident, stated in court records, “Lisa then got on top of Lorraine and began striking her in the head and chest and pulling her hair.”
Riley passed away a week after the incident when family members, at the advice of doctors at Harborview Medical Center, took her off life support. Following her death, the medical examiner’s office conducted the autopsy.
The autopsy’s official findings state, “Cause of death is anoxic encephalopathy due to probable cardiac dysrhythmia during the altercation. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease, chronic methamphetamine abuse, obesity, and hepatic steatosis are contributory conditions.”
“Because the relative extent to which methamphetamine intoxication and physical altercation contributed to her death cannot be assessed, the manner of death is best certified undetermined,” the findings stated.
The motion to dismiss and other motions are set for a hearing Friday, May 5, in Pacific County Superior Court in front of Judge Donald J. Richter.
Milam remains in Pacific County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.