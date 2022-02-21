SOUTH BEND — Defense attorney Shane O’Rourke is challenging new charges filed against his client, former peninsula teacher Daniel J. Schenk. These fresh charges were filed just two days before his original sentencing was scheduled.
According to O’Rourke, the charges have more to do with public outcry than with holding his client responsible for his crimes.
The fine line between professional conduct and misconduct, he alleges, has been crossed by Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford.
Plead out
On Nov. 19, 2021, Schenk entered an agreement in Pacific County Superior Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of a minor depicted in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge Don Richter accepted the agreement, and Schenk’s sentencing was postponed to Jan. 21, when Richter could have either honored the agreement’s recommended sentence of 90 days in jail or opt for a harsher punishment.
Schenk opted to begin his jail time immediately following the hearing on Nov. 19, since any days he served between entering the jail and his sentencing would be credited as time served.
Requested new charges?
However, on Jan. 19, after a request was sent to the Washington State Patrol by Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford for the patrol to find new information that might warrant additional charges, 10 new counts of possession of child porn charges were filed.
According to court records, WSP Detectives Brad Beattle and Brandon Querubin were able to download additional information from an instant messenger app called Kik on Schenk’s cellphone.
In total, they discovered 1,188 photos and videos of sexual crimes against minors, including some particularly repugnant ones involving young children.
However, the new charges have raised several legal questions since the evidence was already in possession of investigators and is directly linked to the initial investigation that resulted in Schenk’s first arrest and ultimate conviction.
No legal argument, says O’Rourke
The charges have resulted in O’Rourke preparing a legal challenge in the court to have the charges tossed out on several grounds, including Washington state’s double-jeopardy law that states a defendant cannot be charged with the same crime twice.
The other grounds include collateral estoppel, a principle in law that says when specific actions are taken in case, a party is stopped from taking further actions later; a violation of a contract; and more seriously, an allegation of prosecutorial misconduct.
“Double jeopardy does not just include being charged twice for an individual charge out of a criminal investigation, but it also prevents the government from bringing a case against you a second time after they already agreed to resolve/conclude that case by way of a plea agreement,” O’Rourke said.
“The prosecution has no legal argument. What they have said is because the paragraph in the plea form which outlines their agreement on the case does not explicitly say they can’t bring other charges from the exact same criminal case/investigation, they can now file a separate case on an investigation they had in their possession for well over a year,” he added.
According to O’Rourke, emails between him and former second-in-command prosecutor Tracey Munger about the plea agreement, she insinuated that no further charges would be filed against Schenk.
This allegation is also a basis for one of his legal challenges to the new charges.
The Observer submitted a public records request and obtained emails between O’Rourke and Munger between Oct. 1, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021. The emails did not include comments of refraining from filing new charges as part of the plea agreement.
Accusation of prosecutorial misconduct
One of the more serious allegations against Rothman by O’Rourke is prosecutorial misconduct, an allegation that rarely comes up in the Washington legal system, as prosecutors tend to stay away from the line that separates professional conduct and misconduct.
According to O’Rourke, public outcry from residents and members of the county’s judicial system about the original plea agreement is why Rothman and Crawford sought out and filed new charges against his client.
“The reason this is happening is because the new prosecutor, [who] was just appointed, is facing backlash in the public while facing an upcoming election, and therefore, they are trying to change an accepted plea deal made by someone under the prior administration,” O’Rourke stated.
“They have been advised by respected legal professionals in the community that this is a losing battle, and anyone with even a moderate amount of experience in criminal law knows this is improper, but I suspect they are going to make my client go through this gauntlet just to try,” he added.
According to a public records request by the Observer that obtained emails between O’Rourke and Munger, Schenk was offered a preliminary plea agreement on Oct. 21 for three months in jail, and he formally accepted it on Nov. 1, 2021.
The plea agreement was offered approximately 11 days before Rothman took office on Nov. 1, 2021, after Ben Haslam resigned as the prosecutor on Oct. 31, 2021.
Rothman remains silent
The Observer emailed Rothman several questions regarding the filing of new charges against Schenk, including questions about the plea agreement and whether the new charges will have legal bearing in the court of law.
He declined to comment directly on Schenk’s case.
“My response is limited due to the rules of professional conduct and that your inquiry is about pending litigation. I can say that the Pacific County Prosecutors have a duty to make sure that the rights of the accused are protected and would only file a charge that was supported by the law,” he stated.
However, O’Rourke remains adamant that the new charges violate his client’s rights and are still clear prosecutorial misconduct.
“I have never seen such a blatant example of legal misconduct in my 14 years doing prosecution and defense work,” O’Rourke stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.