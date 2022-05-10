SOUTH BEND — Defense attorney Shane O'Rourke wants Pacific County Superior Court to throw out 10 child porn charges against his client Daniel J. Schenk, 54.
A 95-page motion filed April 12 accuses Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford of vindictive prosecution and violating Washington state's double-jeopardy law, which bars new charges after someone has already been punished for the same crime.
According to the motion, the new 10 counts of possession of videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were already in possession of Washington State Patrol investigators, evidence that was taken into consideration in original charges from 2020.
New case or same one?
On Dec. 30, 2021, Crawford contacted the lead investigator on Schenk's first case, Det. Brandon Querubin, and asked that he reexamine the evidence for "additional charges." In all, Querubin said he found 1,188 images and videos saved on a Kik messenger app located on Schenk's cell phone.
Among the images and videos were 400 sexually explicit images/videos depicting children as young as an infant being sexually assaulted. As a result, Rothman and Crawford filed additional counts of child pornography against Schenk.
The charges were cited in a Declaration of Probable Cause as "authored under Washington State Patrol Criminal investigative case number 20-006644, the exact same investigation/case number from Mr. Schenk's prior case. The report also relied upon the exact same evidence that was in the possession of the WSP and State for two years," the motion by O'Rourke stated.
Double-jeopardy
The main argument in O'Rourke's motion is a "blatantly obvious" violation of the Washington double-jeopardy law that states a person cannot be convicted of the same crime twice. In Schenk's case, O'Rourke argues that because the "new evidence" was located on a device and app already used to file other charges, it's not a new crime.
"The current case is based on the exact same investigation and evidence as the first one, and filing the 'new' case is a mind-blowing and simple case of double jeopardy and prosecutorial misconduct," O'Rourke stated in the motion. "This case must be dismissed with prejudice," meaning the charges could not be refiled.
Vindictive prosecution?
One of the accusations leveled at Rothman and Crawford is that the new charges against Schenk are nothing more than political theater to aid Rothman's election bid for prosecutor this year.
According to the motion, Crawford and Rothman participated in a joint meeting with O'Rourke on Jan. 20 to inform him of the new counts they had filed against Schenk the day before.
O'Rourke was allegedly taken aback by the information and questioned if his client had participated in a new crime before agreeing to a plea agreement accepted by the court on Nov. 19, 2021.
"I advised them that Ms. Munger and I had worked on Mr. Schenk's case, which involved all the evidence they were using for their 'new' case, and I had many emails confirming this and referencing all the other evidence with an agreement not to file more charges and my client had already plead guilty," O'Rourke stated in the motion.
The motion alleges that Crawford responded, "Mr. Rothman cannot be seen as having agreed to something like this."
O'Rourke recounted the exchange and advised he responded that, "what he just said is that their office is prosecuting my client again because they are concerned about Mr. Rothman, who is facing election that year, will look bad if they abide by a plea agreement one of their deputy prosecutors made."
Vexation over deal
Munger and the county "mutually" separated on Feb. 3, but the motion suggests that she was fired due to Schenk's plea agreement and Rothman's displeasure with its outcome. The deal was reached 10 days before he took office, according to emails between her and O'Rourke.
"The new administration of the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office, facing an upcoming election, has received backlash from the community over the plea agreement reached in Mr. Schenk's case," O'Rourke stated in the motion.
"As evidenced during their phone call with me, they became concerned about how Mr. Rothman would be perceived in the community and began a process designed to 'fix the problem' and satiate the community," he added.
Emails tell a story
According to court records, Munger and O'Rourke began negotiating a plea deal as far back as March 21, 2021, including an offer from O'Rourke to Munger and then-prosecutor Benjamin Haslam for Schenk to plead out and be sentenced to between 31 to 41 months in prison, with 34 months proposed.
The proposal was rejected at the time, and according to emails between Munger and O'Rourke, she needed more to "sell" any plea offer to Haslam, including a psychosexual evaluation, polygraph examination, and a voluntary lifetime resignation of his teaching certificate.
It wasn't until seven months later, on Oct. 21, 2021, after Schenk had completed these stipulations, that Munger extended an offer for three months in custody, 15 years of registration as a sex offender, and 12 months supervision by the Washington State Department of Corrections. Schenk has completed the agreed time behind bars.
Munger made it clear during early negotiations in March 2021 that no new charges would be filed against Schenk if a plea agreement was reached. Munger and Haslam stopped short of adding it into the final plea agreement.
"If your client pleads, we will agree to not file any additional charges that might be brought from the computers, and we will not file any charges that could be added based upon the discovery we have now," an email from Munger to O'Rourke dated March 5, 2021, stated.
In a statement made this February, Rothman dismissed O'Rourke's claims.
“My response is limited due to the rules of professional conduct and that your inquiry is about pending litigation. I can say that the Pacific County prosecutors have a duty to make sure that the rights of the accused are protected and would only file a charge that was supported by the law,” he stated.
Judge Donald Richter will hear the motion to dismiss with prejudice on May 13 in the Pacific County Superior Courtroom at 1 p.m.
