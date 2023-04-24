Demase helps distribute oil containment pads
John Demase, marina manager at the time, helped manage a potential fuel leak from a sunken vessel in 2021. Demase subsequently acted as port manager for several months before recently resigning. Rapid turnover in the port’s top job follows years of stability under Guy Glenn Jr., Jim Neva and Mack Funk.

ILWACO — Newly disclosed records from the Port of Ilwaco show that ex-port manager John Demase resigned his position earlier this month after several purchases he made with a port credit card began to receive scrutiny from the port’s board of commissioners and other port officials.

Demase submitted his resignation as port manager on April 6, the same day port commissioners scheduled a special meeting to go into executive session for the second time in three weeks to discuss complaints or allegations that had been made against him. He had been on the job for about five months.

