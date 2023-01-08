NASELLE — County Democrats whittled the list of candidates to fill the vacancy on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners down to three on Saturday, with a final decision on the appointment expected to come sometime later this month by the remaining two commissioners on the board.
With five individuals expressing their interest for the post, but only three being able to advance to the next round of the process, the precinct committee officers (PCOs) for the Democrats of Pacific County voted to advance the candidacies of David Tobin, Diana Thompson and Keli Lucero at a Jan. 7 meeting in Naselle.
The vacancy was created following the resignation of Frank Wolfe last month, who represented the peninsula-based District 2 on the county commission. Wolfe, a Democrat, was in the middle of serving his third term as commissioner but vacated the position after announcing in the fall that he had been diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease.
Chuck Mikkola and David Anderson were the two other candidates vying for the position, but were the odd men out after the five PCOs in attendance were tasked with narrowing the pool of candidates from five to three at Saturday’s meeting. Former 19th District legislator Dean Takko, of Longview, was in attendance as an onlooker at the meeting, joking that he heard the meeting might feature some good theater.
As it happened, the meeting was rather straightforward; each candidate received five minutes to state their case to the PCOs, who then voted on their top three choices to advance to the remaining county commissioners — Lisa Olsen and Jerry Doyle — to select from, as mandated by state law.
After the candidates who were advancing to the next round of the process had been announced, the PCOs then ranked the remaining three candidates in order of preference. Tobin was ranked first, Thompson second, and Lucero third. All voting was done via secret ballot.
David Tobin
After drawing straws, Tobin, 67, of Long Beach, was the first candidate to pitch his case to the PCOs.
Tobin retired as principal of Ilwaco High School last June, after 14 years in the position and 41 years in the educational field as a teacher, administrator and coach. He has also served as a reserve officer in the Long Beach Police Department, and continues to serve as a volunteer EMT in retirement with Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
“Since June, I’ve discovered that I’m not very good at being retired,” Tobin said to laughs from those in attendance. “I’ve also seen that the characteristics needed to succeed as a commissioner are similar to those needed to succeed as a school administrator. Tools like being a critical thinker, empathetic and inclusive, a lifelong learner, organized and being a strong communicator, as well as practicing positive and proactive leadership and having integrity.”
He described himself as being more middle-of-the-road than an extremist, and said his interest in being appointed to the commission comes without any hidden agenda and is a way to serve a community that he loves.
“My decision-making practice is to learn everything I can about an issue by listening or actively reading in order to put myself in the position to make the most informed decision possible that best serves the greatest number of people in our community,” Tobin said. “I’m not afraid to ask questions and speak the truth. I operate with hope, hard work and focus on relationships by building people up.”
Keli Lucero
Speaking second was Lucero, 45, of Ocean Park. Lucero has lived in Pacific County for all but a few years of her life after her parents moved to the area from Portland. She said they sought out a chance for a better life with more affordable housing, better paying jobs, a safer community and the opportunity to thrive.
“As a lifelong Democrat, I’ve dreamed of that for my family — but I also wanted that for all of us, all of the residents in the county,” Lucero said. “Because I know that when we come together for a common goal, we find strength in numbers.”
Along with working 15 years in the tourism industry in customer service, as well as a decade in the home health field and dental field, Lucero has spent the last 10 years in the building industry, which has included working with government officials at various levels. She said that experience has informed her opinion that more can be done to bring additional housing to the area.
Lucero also said the county’s economy revolves around the area’s natural resources, and that it’s the county’s responsibility to safeguard those resources.
“It is our wonderful residents, our area’s raw beauty, our clean beaches and air, and the bounties of the water, forests and farms that fuel our economy, and we must protect every one of those resources,” Lucero said.
Diana Thompson
Thompson, 75, of Oysterville, was the fifth and final candidate to address the PCOs. A resident of the peninsula’s northern end since 1999, she highlighted her volunteer work for a number of different organizations and causes.
“I learned about volunteering from my parents when I was a little kid,” Thompson said. “They both did things in the community, and I learned then that being able to help your community out and becoming a part of it so that you’re known and you can give back has great value.”
Her varied professional career includes doing case work for the state of Oregon and community organizing after finishing college, and later providing customer service and training for software companies. She said these experiences taught her how to listen well and help people work through challenges.
“We have to listen to one another. As a caseworker, it was integral to listen to the people that I worked with,” Thompson said. “I think as a county commissioner, that would be something that I would definitely bring: a willingness to listen to other people, learn from other people, and pay attention. There’s so much that can be learned from other people, and we’ve got to work together.”
Thompson also served two terms and a total of 12 years on the Pacific County PUD No. 2 Board of Commissioners, beginning in 2007. That experience, she said, taught her a lot about working with other government agencies, budgets, and following county and state rules and regulations.
