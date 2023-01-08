NASELLE — County Democrats whittled the list of candidates to fill the vacancy on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners down to three on Saturday, with a final decision on the appointment expected to come sometime later this month by the remaining two commissioners on the board.

With five individuals expressing their interest for the post, but only three being able to advance to the next round of the process, the precinct committee officers (PCOs) for the Democrats of Pacific County voted to advance the candidacies of David Tobin, Diana Thompson and Keli Lucero at a Jan. 7 meeting in Naselle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.