SOUTH BEND — Turmoil inside the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office continues to roil with a recent decision by the deputies to withdraw from Teamsters Local 252. Corrections officers and other staff inside the agency including PacCom dispatchers are remaining with the union.

The Pacific County Commissioners and other county officials, including departing Sheriff Robin Souvenir, were provided a letter from the Chauffeur, Teamsters, and Helpers Union Local No. 252 on Nov. 9 that the union is no longer going to be representing the deputies.

