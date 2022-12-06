SOUTH BEND — Turmoil inside the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office continues to roil with a recent decision by the deputies to withdraw from Teamsters Local 252. Corrections officers and other staff inside the agency including PacCom dispatchers are remaining with the union.
The Pacific County Commissioners and other county officials, including departing Sheriff Robin Souvenir, were provided a letter from the Chauffeur, Teamsters, and Helpers Union Local No. 252 on Nov. 9 that the union is no longer going to be representing the deputies.
“Effective at the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement, Teamsters Local 252 hereby disclaims any interest in representing the full-time and regular part-time law enforcement officers of the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office,” union Secretary/Treasurer Brian Braswell stated in the letter.
“Consistent with this disclaimer of interest, Local 252 shall cease bargaining with the employer on any terms and conditions beyond the Dec. 31, 2022, expiration date,” he added.
Deputies in the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office have been represented by the union for decades. The dismissal will have major impacts on the protections the deputies typically receive, including representation for internal investigations, grievances and termination.
Tension arose between the union and a group of local deputies during the recent contested race for sheriff, during which some deputies endorsed Souvenir’s opponent, Daniel Garcia, who ultimately won the election. Specifically, the union objected to an implication that it had taken a position in the race.
Souvenir declined to comment on the matter and Pacific County Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plaklinger also opted to keep quiet, choosing to only say, “I appreciate [the Observer] reaching out, but I don’t have any comments on this matter at this time.”
Deputies are currently in the midst of bargaining their new contracts, about which leaks from the talks have disclosed a hefty increase in salaries is a major contention point.
One source with knowledge of the negotiations spoke under the condition of anonymity, and said the deputies requested a 15% salary increase.
The Observer reached out to Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen several weeks ago, but she declined to comment on the negotiations.
It’s unclear who will be representing the deputies moving forward.
