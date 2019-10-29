EDITOR'S NOTE: Sheriff Robin Souvenir's nomination of four of his officers for a 2019 American Legion Public Safety Award is worth reading.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is very pleased and proud to nominate four very deserving deputies as a team to share this prestigious honor due to their display of extraordinary team work and professionalism while dealing with an armed suicidal subject on September 6th, 2019 in Seaview.
At approximately 10:13 PM on September 6th, the Pacific County Communications Center received a call from a citizen who had discovered an incoherent and bloody man inside of a portable toilet located at a business in Seaview. The citizen caller reported that there was “blood everywhere." Sergeant Jon Ashley along with Deputies Ryley Queener, Tony Kimball and Ben Woodby responded to the scene along with other law enforcement officers.
Upon arrival the deputies approached the portable toilet and observed a large amount of fresh blood coming out the bottom of the toilet door. They also observed a bloody handprint on the outside of the door. Sergeant Ashley made verbal contact with the man inside of the portable toilet. The man told Sergeant Ashley that he had hit his head. The door was locked from the inside. As the deputies were formulating a tactical plan to assist this man, other law enforcement officers from the Washington State Patrol, Long Beach Police and the Raymond Police Department arrived to further provide assistance.
Working as a team, not knowing if the man inside was armed with a weapon and not knowing the extent of his injuries, the law enforcement personnel tactically positioned themselves as Deputy Queener pried open the toilet door with a crow bar. Deputy Queener breached the toilet door and Sergeant Ashley opened it. Upon opening the door, the responding deputies and officers were confronted by a very horrific scene. The man in question stood in the door way of the portable toilet armed with a knife in his hand. A very substantial amount of blood was running down the front of the man. The man had slashed his own throat and was bleeding profusely.
Deputy Queener and Sergeant Ashley were the closest to the man. Deputy Queener drew his department issued firearm and loudly and clearly instructed the man to drop the knife. Deputy Queener repeated these commands multiple times as did other officers and deputies. Deputy Queener described that he watched the man look at each of the law enforcement officers on scene. The suicidal man looked at Deputy Queener and said “shoot me”. The deputies observed the man’s ability to balance deteriorate rapidly and they believed that he was going to go unconscious. The man suddenly dropped to his knees while still holding the knife.
Shortly after going to the ground, the armed suicidal man began to stand up. Deputy Tony Kimball, who is a new deputy and had only been on patrol for a few days, stepped into harms way and deployed his department issued Taser device which caused the man to drop his knife, while Deputy Woodby provided cover. The man dropped his knife in Deputy Queener’s general direction and Deputy Queener kicked the knife out of the way.
After dropping the knife the man began to stand back up. Deputy Queener holstered his weapon and attempted to take the man in protective custody to start lifesaving measures. Deputy Chief Casey Meling assisted Queener with taking the man to the ground. The man still actively resisted law enforcement efforts even after being placed in handcuffs.
The man’s throat was slashed almost from one side to the other and he was dying from blood loss and trauma. Deputies and Officers started immediate life saving measures while waiting for medical aid. Every deputy and officer on scene participated one way or the other in trying to save this man’s life utilizing their training, medical kits and experience.
Sergeant Arlie Boggs of the Raymond Police Department was at the scene and later stated in a memorandum to the Sheriff’s Office, “I believe without the quick and precise response by the before mentioned deputies and officers the subject would have died from self-inflicted wounds. I believe this incident and the actions of your deputies who helped save this man’s life need to be brought to your attention.”
Deputy Chief Casey Meling of the Long Beach Police Department also said in a memorandum to the Sheriff’s Office, “I am writing to commend those involved in this incident. Everyone worked seamlessly and the best possible outcome occurred. Specifically I would like to mention the actions of Deputy Queener and Deputy Kimball. Deputy Kimball had only been patrolling for a couple of days and he jumped right into danger and deployed his Taser at the right moment which caused the suspect to drop the knife He did not question anyone when he was told to do so. Deputy Queener tackled the suspect after he dropped the knife. Knowing the suspect was covered in blood he did not hesitate to do what was needed to take the suspect into custody and he put himself in harm’s way to do so."
Usually after these type of incidents, law enforcement agencies will debrief or critique how the incident was handled. In this case, it was very simple. The entire incident is memorialized on video as the business that this incident occurred at had video surveillance.
Due to the level headed team work and heroism portrayed by the deputies and officers during this critical incident, that man survived. The amount of professional restraint in this deadly use of force situation that the deputies and officers displayed is unsurmountable. Law enforcement officers find themselves involved in these type of critical incidents more often than not and the outcomes are not always as smooth as this incident was. They are the sole reason why that man is still alive today, whether or not if he would have died from his self-inflicted injuries or by a justified officer involved shooting which in this case would be referred to as “suicide by cop." These deputies’ actions exemplify and demonstrate the high level of professionalism and integrity that we require and they are in line with our office’s mission statement of “Making Pacific County a safe place to work, live and play with the resources provided."
