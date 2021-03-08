LONG BEACH — Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Logan Macomber has been involved in a third significant incident in less than a year. He was involved in two single-car collisions, for both of which he was found to be at fault due to distracted driving. However, the most recent mishap generated more significant law enforcement attention.
On Feb. 21, fellow Deputy Nick Zimmerman responded to Macomber’s residence on California Avenue in Long Beach to the report of a firearm discharge. Due to the incident involving a deputy, the Long Beach Police Department was asked to handle the scene, and Officer Michael Parker responded to the apartment shortly after 10 a.m.
“Deputy Zimmerman pointed out the damage to the exterior of the building where the projectile had become lodged,” Parker wrote in his report. “I went inside and contacted Macomber. I verified that he was OK and then asked him what had happened.”
He continued, “He told me that he had been practicing [drawing] and presentation of his duty pistol prior to the start of his shift. Macomber explained that while he was practicing the draw and presentation, he had become momentarily distracted, and on the draw that led to the discharge, his finger had entered the trigger guard and depressed the trigger. This resulted in [an] accidental discharge of his duty pistol.”
Parker looked on the opposite side of the exterior wall damage and found the bullet still lodged inside. He was able to extract the projectile from the wall, which included the copper jack, lead interior, and a plastic cap that filled the hollow point. The evidence was handed over to Zimmerman for the department’s internal investigation of the incident.
Sheriff responds
Sheriff Robin Souvenir and Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock were asked for an official comment on March 3 after the incident came to light. In a March 4 call, Souvenir conceded that there was an incident but declined to offer further comment due to it being an active investigation.
On March 8, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed the agency investigated the incident. A copy of the agency’s investigation report was provided.
In response to the LBPD report, Souvenir offered minimal comment. He declined to say if Macomber faces professional repercussions for the incident but did verify the deputy will be provided with additional training.
“I’m not going to say what exactly the course of action is going to be because he doesn’t even know what the course of action is gonna be yet,” Souvenir said. “I’m not gonna have him read about it in the paper.”
“There was an incident that was brought to our attention, and basically, we are going to follow our guidelines and policies and address it appropriately,” the sheriff said.
Not taken lightly
Willapa Firearms Training owner and operator Heath Layman operates an National Rifle Association-sanctioned firearms program at his home outside of Menlo. He has been working in law enforcement for the past 28 years, including 18 of those as a firearms instructor.
“First of all, I think the term ‘dry fire’ is a terrible use of what should be occurring. Firing has nothing to do with dry practice,” Layman stated. “The correct term “dry practice” should be taught to all new firearms students. Hopefully, somebody actually taught him/her how to conduct dry practice. If not, and he was told to do it, that is setting somebody up for failure.”
He continued, “Dry practice is a very important part of marksmanship. If a negligent discharge occurred, dry practice was not being done correctly. The first rule is to unload the firearm and put the ammunition in a different room. The next step is to eliminate distractions. If the cycle of training is interrupted, you should start all over again and make sure that ammunition isn’t in the room and the firearm is completely unloaded.”
Beyond carefully conducting dry fire practice, Layman offered additional safety advice.
“Law-enforcement trainers routinely encourage students to use their ballistic vest as a point of aim while doing dry practice just in case everything gets screwed up,” he said. “Another aspect is, the firearm safety rules include never pointing your firearm at something you’re not willing to destroy. I don’t know the details of this event, and hopefully, that was followed.”
He continued, “In the environment you’re in, what is it that you’re most willing to destroy? That is where the gun should be pointed. Hopefully, there was no loss of life. I would also encourage anybody reading about the story to understand that the consequences for this new officer will be far more than the consequences for the normal citizen that had something like this happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.