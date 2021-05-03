SANDRIDGE ROAD — Less than five months since his last at-fault collision while on duty, a Pacific County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputy has been involved in a more serious one. This incident counts as the deputy's fourth significant issue in the past 13 months.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated the collision that unfolded around 1 p.m. on May 3 on Sandridge Road but could not comment as to who the deputy was during the preliminary investigation. Officials from the Pacific County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene to conduct a separate investigation.
The deputy has since been identified as Logan Macomber. He was also involved in two one-vehicle accidents on April 8, 2020, and Dec. 14, 2020. He was found at fault each time.
According to a press release issued by WSP, Macomber was heading northbound on Sandridge Road with his patrol vehicle lights activated approaching 199th Court. Another vehicle, identified as a UPS truck driven by James Eades, 43, of Vancouver, was turning left onto 199th.
Macomber attempted to pass Eades on the left. Eades then turned back hard right, trying to avoid a collision. Macomber's SUV struck the rear driver side of Eades' UPS truck before going off the roadway through a mailbox, fence, and into trees, and Eades's vehicle came to a stop on 199th Court.
It was reported Macomber was en route to an emergency. Neither Macomber nor Eades were injured in the collision, but Macomber's patrol vehicle was totaled.
Sheriff Robin Souvenir was unable to offer specifics of the collision, citing an ongoing investigation but is expected to provide more details when they are available.
"There was a deputy involved in a collision today, and it is being investigated. We are hopeful that everyone will be OK. We will have more information at a later time due to us still being on scene gathering information," he said.
Macomber was most recently involved in a separate incident on Feb. 21 before going on duty while practicing drawing and presenting his firearm. He accidentally discharged his firearm in his Long Beach apartment, and the bullet was stopped by an exterior wall.
