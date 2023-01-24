CHINOOK — Quick thinking by a Pacific County Sheriff's Office deputy prevented a man from harming himself or others with a "partially loaded" semi-automatic rifle.

The man called dispatch multiple times over three days threatening to harm himself or a neighbor. The incident unfolded on Jan. 21 at 8:29 p.m. on the 100 Block of U.S. Highway 101 in Chinook.

