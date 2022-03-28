SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Deputy Jesse Eastham has been on paid administrative leave since mid-October 2021. The agency and county’s risk management office have kept the reason under tight wraps.
Shortly after being placed on involuntary leave, Eastham took out paid medical leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) for an outside-of-work injury, which under county policy disabled him from participating in an investigation for whatever led up to his original suspension from duties.
“When [and] if any employee is injured on their own time and request FMLA, they are no longer eligible for paid administrative leave since they are no longer available to report to duty, which is a requirement,” Kathy Spoor, former county risk manager, said in December 2021 in response to an email inquiry from the Observer.
“At that time, an employee’s status would change to [Family and Medical Leave Act], and they are eligible to use accrued leave just like any other employee on FMLA. While any employee is on any type of protected leave, we cannot ask or require them to participate in any way with any work-related activities, including any new or ongoing investigations,” Spoor added.
However, a filing in Pacific County Superior Court on March 25 by defense attorney Nathan Needman appears to shed possible light on the investigation. He submitted a Motion to Compel and Spoliation Letter ordering the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office and PCSO not to destroy anything regarding the Eastham investigation.
Alleged scouring
According to an audio recording of the hearing, Eastham is alleged to have gained unauthorized access to a specialized department within the sheriff’s office, and was allegedly seen doing so on video surveillance.
Needham is the defense attorney in a case involving Jamie Helsen, who faces possession and delivery charges for methamphetamine. Eastham was the investigator who allegedly located drugs in a room involving Helsen during a raid aided by a drug-detection dog.
“It has come to our attention in recent days that one of the investigators in this particular case, Jesse Eastham, may have in fact been investigated for breaking into the drug narcotics task force office…,” Needham said. “We are looking into information related to that investigation.”
Presiding Judge Elizabeth Penoyar ruled that Needham’s motion must be addressed, with a hearing scheduled for April 15.
Testified under oath
Penoyar, acting in her capacity as Pacific County North District Court judge, also presided over another one of Needham’s cases in which Eastham was the lead investigator. In that case, there was testimony under oath that Eastham was under investigation beyond the incidents outlined in his Brady Letter, which is a required notification to defense attorneys that a law officer’s credibility may be questionable.
Through a public records request in November 2021, the Observer learned that Eastham was issued this Brady Letter, also known as Potential Impeachment Disclosure (PID), by former county prosecutor Benjamin Haslam on Jan. 13, 2021:
“Deputy Jesse Eastham was recently subject to a ‘Coach and Counseling’ letter by his employer, the Pacific County Sheriff. The letter alleges several instances of dishonesty. A copy of the letter with all attachments is enclosed within. I was provided this letter by the Sheriff yesterday and am disclosing it at the earliest opportunity.
“Given the decision in In re Stenson, 276 P.3d 286 (2012), it is clear the higher courts have taken a ‘better safe than sorry’ approach to disclosure of potential impeachment evidence. Such as a position must be followed by this office as well. In addition, Amando v. Gonzalez, 758 F.3d 1119 (2014) placed additional obligations on the state.
“This notice is being provided as a courtesy only and should not be considered a copy of official determination by this office.”
Letter details
The 70-page Brady document detailed several investigations in which Eastham’s credibility was found lacking, including allegedly falsifying information regarding conversations he had with a Washington State Patrol K9 unit trainer.
Regarding the allegations, Eastham stated that he did not have proper equipment nor proper patrol vehicle additions for Kreed, his assigned K9. He also documented an alleged conversation with WSP K9 Master Trainer Steve Gardner to the effect that an air conditioning unit in his patrol vehicle could kill Kreed.
However, Gardner denied the statements, stating that any conversation they had “was either taken out of context or one could say Deputy Eastham’s statement is inaccurate.”
Eastham allegedly also kept inaccurate documents, which suggested that the sheriff’s office was not adequately equipping him for Kreed, according to the Brady Letter.
Further issues
Among other issues, on July 28, 2020, Eastham voided a traffic ticket, asserting that a faulty instrument reading was to blame for him issuing a traffic ticket for speeding 25 mph over the limit of 40.
According to public records, the ticketed driver had donated funding for K9 Kreed. Deputy Kyle Pettit arrived as backup at the traffic stop and alleged that Eastham and Pierce had a conversation about Kreed, but that at the time Eastham did not discuss voiding the ticket.
In the investigation, Eastham was found to have continued using the same speed measuring device, also known as a radar gun, following the voided ticket and issued tickets to other drivers as a result.
In another incident, Eastham allegedly aided senior deputy Sgt. Randy Wiegardt in a controlled drug purchase and was told by Wiegardt not to discuss the operation with anyone.
However, according to Deputy Ryley Queener, who was asked to cover a shift during the buy, Eastham contacted him about the operation on Snapchat.
Wiegardt and Queener submitted formal letters about the situation to Undersheriff Ron Davis.
In total, the Coach and Counsel letter cited six incidents involving Eastham between April and July 2020, which included instances of Kreed biting people.
No comment
Sheriff Robin Souvenir has refused to comment on the newest investigation stating, “we will not be talking about an investigation that is not completed.” Additional requests for clarifications regarding the investigation have also been denied.
However, in a denial letter for a public records request regarding the investigation, the public records office asserted that ongoing criminal investigations are exempt from public records under state law.
