SOUTH BEND — Six months after being placed on paid administrative leave because of an internal investigation, Deputy Jesse Eastham has been fired.
Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, at the direction of Sheriff Robin Souvenir, confirmed to the Observer on April 5 that Eastham was fired but was unable to comment on when the termination was made or the exact reasoning.
Eastham was the subject of a 70-page Potential Impeachment Disclosure (Brady Letter) in 2021 after it was alleged he was dishonest on multiple occasions in 2020.
The lengthy internal investigation surrounding his termination has been kept under tight wraps by the county and sheriff’s office, but a court proceeding in the Pacific County Superior Court on March 25 did shed some potential light.
According to a Spoliation Letter and Motion to Compel, attorney Nathan Needham alleged that Eastham was under investigation for allegedly scouring through a drug task force office at the sheriff’s office without authorization.
Matlock declined to offer any comments on the termination and stated that employee rights limited what he or the agency could speak about. He was not able to confirm any details except that Eastham has been dismissed from his county job.
The Observer has a pending public disclosure request seeking information into the investigation and termination.
