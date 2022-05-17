SOUTH BEND — The fallout from the firing of a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy continues to grow after allegations of dishonesty have cast a shadow on deputies at the agency.
The county is now expected to investigate how far the “iceberg goes.”
Internal findings
Jesse Eastham was fired on April 4 after an internal and external investigation determined he was dishonest, manipulated evidence, and broke department policies. His alleged conduct is the center of a battle between the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office and defense attorney Nathan Needham.
Needham is representing Jamie Heslen, who was arrested by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force for allegedly selling a controlled substance, including sales to confidential informants, at the direction of task force officers.
During a motion-to-compel hearing in front of Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter on May 13, Needham and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt butted heads on whether the investigation surrounding Eastham’s firing is pertinent to Heslen’s defense.
Needham argued that not only is it pertinent but that it holds exculpatory value because Eastham and his former K9 partner Kreed found drugs alleged to belong to Heslen during a warrant search.
“We need to understand how he conducted searches. And it is quite clear that he’s not afraid in the searches that he has done to take evidence and change its location or change its position in an effort to make it more relatable to a defendant,” Needham said.
Where was the evidence?
The center of the motion was whether Eastham directly handled the evidence, whether he was supervised, and if the evidence seized in the raid of Heslen’s residence was within the DTF office during a time when Eastham is alleged to have engaged in unauthorized access.
“Apparently, Deputy Eastham had taken [items] from the evidence room, and they later all went missing, and there was no accounting of that,” Needham said. “I would certainly like to see the audit of that if there is one to know what evidence left the evidence room and whether or not it’s related to Ms. Heslen’s case.”
According to Faurholt, the evidence that was taken from the office wasn’t directly linked to a specific case and instead was only training aids. However, Needham interpreted the letter as insinuating Eastham was taking actual evidence.
Richter asked Faurholt look into the matter and clarify.
“The state is going to divulge the date and times Deputy Eastham was found to be … inside the drug task force room, and it’s also going to disclose when the camera was installed in the drug task force room,” Richter ordered.
Others involved?
In Eastham’s termination letter, he was said to have been dishonest in his reporting, having manipulated evidence, and misusing training narcotics. He was also alleged to have removed evidence from the DTF office to use for training purposes without logging the evidence in and out or having supervisory oversight.
Richter took issue with one specific allegation, an assumption that other deputies may have taken part in Eastham’s dishonest, deceitful and unprofessional conduct, and requested an investigation begin.
“If there is evidence that other deputies were involved in the manipulation of evidence, that is a separate Brady issue for those deputies,” Richter said. “And that information needs to be looked into and immediately disclosed to counsel.”
A Brady issue would require prosecutors to disclose in future cases any problems with a particular officer’s credibility.
If other deputies only observed Eastham’s alleged transgression and reported it to their higher-ups, and according to the policies of their department, “then I don’t believe that would be a Brady issue, but if other deputies covered up for Deputy Eastham that has to be delved into,” Richter added.
