Timberland Libraries are open.
In Ilwaco:
Masks and social distancing are required.
Browsing is allowed, although buildings are at restricted capacity.
Computer use is allowed for up to 30 minutes a day, by appointment.
Printing, copying, scanning and faxing services are available.
Take-and-make activity kits featuring craft and other activities for kids, teens and adults are available while supplies last.
Some services require a library card or visitor pass.
For details, call 360-642-3908
Ilwaco programs:
Zoom Yoga for Kids, third Saturdays at 11 a.m. May 15 and June 19. A kid-friendly sequence of yoga poses, breathing, and affirmations to strengthen growing bodies and minds. Babies, toddlers, kids and caregivers are welcome.
Peninsula Players Zoom “Friends with Words,” fourth Thursdays at 7 p.m. April 22, May 27, June 24.
Zoom story times for babies, toddlers, and families three times a week.
Zoom events for adults, kids and teens weekly.
Register online at events.TRL.org.
Hours:
Ilwaco
151 First Avenue N.
360) 642-3908
Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ocean Park
1308 256th Lane
(360) 665-4184
Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Naselle
4 Parpala Road
(360) 484-3877
Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
