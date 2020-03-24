LONG BEACH PENINSULA — While covid-19 ground much of the country to a halt, both Long Beach and Ilwaco’s city councils held their regular meetings in the past two weeks.
Albeit with some precautions in place.
Both Long Beach and Ilwaco used social distancing measures to keep audience members at least six feet apart from one another.
But about a week after its regular meeting, Long Beach City Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss suspending utility fees associated with certified reminders, shut-offs and interest. The proposed ordinance would also allow the city to accept payment plans if appropriate.
The meeting to consider the ordinance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Ave. W.
Ilwaco
The city council unanimously ratified Mayor Gary Forner’s emergency proclamation at its March 23 meeting, adopting similar measures as the city of Long Beach did at its council meeting.
The resolution approved by the council closed: city hall to the public; the Ilwaco Community Room to the public; parks, restrooms and other public spaces. It also requires employees with covid-19 symptoms, or who test positive for the disease to remain home until 72 hours after symptoms subside. City employees are eligible for 80 hours of covid-19 supplemental leave under the resolution.
City council meetings will be held digitally for the time being. The public comment portion of council meetings and any scheduled public hearings are temporarily suspended to discourage in-person attendance of meetings. The city will accept public comments via email or in physical form.
Regular business
The council approved a contract for engineering services with Gray & Osborne for 2020-21. Gray & Osborne, which began providing engineering services for the city in 1989, was the only company to submit a bid to provide services. The firm has completed projects on time and offered a competitive fee structure that is reviewed annually.
The council also authorized Forner to enter an interlocal agreement with North Beach Water District to allow for the district’s water treatment plant operators to provide support to the city plant during emergencies, and vice-versa. Two North Beach Water operators previously worked for the city, which the city said gives them special knowledge of Ilwaco’s plant operations. The proposed cost is $35 per hour, and the agreement still needs to be reviewed and discussed by the North Beach Water District Commission.
Long Beach
At its March 16 meeting, which lasted about 15 minutes following a workshop, the council conditionally approved a special use permit for Don Lee to operate his fireworks store for the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays. The city said Lee is an excellent short-term vendor. It set conditions that the site be kept and left clean; and sales area and signage must not affect cars. It is the first fireworks store request of 2020.
The council authorized Mayor Jerry Phillips enter into an agreement with Gray & Osborne to complete the Stormwater Management Plan for $25,000 in both 2020 and 2021. The plan was last updated in 2009, and the city is meant to re-evaluate the plan every 10 to 20 years. The expenses had been previously budgeted.
Long Beach Deputy Police Chief Casey Melling announced that a Long Beach police officer attending the police academy had an ‘emergency graduation’ on March 16 and would be out on patrol within a week. The officer was originally going to graduate on March 26, but made the decision to move the graduation date forward because of proclaimed emergencies related to the covid-19 pandemic. A graduation ceremony for the officer will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.