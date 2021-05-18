SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) worked diligently over the weekend to catch a repeat burglar striking buildings on the 500 Block of Robert Bush Drive. Catching the alleged bandit took some creativity from a determined officer.
SBPD Sgt. Luis Gonzalez was first alerted to the criminal activity on May 15 when a worker noticed two buildings had locks cut off and appeared to have been gone through. The same buildings had been reportedly broken into several times before, and law enforcement could not catch the bandit(s).
According to the worker, he returned to the buildings on May 15 because someone had cut off the locks the day before, on May 14. He told the officer that “the suspects have guts to come back and break his padlocks two nights in a row.” The only items stolen were scrap metal and pipe fittings, and the suspect left behind expensive items.
“The door on the north side had been broken by [a suspect] not too long ago,” Gonzalez said in his report. “[The worker] said that he welded it shut [and] advised that it looks like they tried to break in that door but were unsuccessful.”
The door reportedly showed signs that someone had tried to pry it open, and they found the entry point to be the main door next to a garage door on the building’s east side. They were unable to find any evidence of footsteps or fingerprints.
Gonzalez mentioned in his report that he offered to set up an SBPD trail camera to help catch the bandit and installed it on a nearby telephone pole. The worker also set up cameras inside the buildings to aid in the investigation.
Suspect back for seconds
On May 16, Gonzalez discovered a suspect again gained entry into the buildings. The trail camera was missing. However, the building’s interior cameras caught a glimpse of a male who was possibly “heavyset.” The worker allowed Gonzalez to receive immediate motion-activated alerts from the cameras to his cell phone.
Later that evening of May 16, while off-duty, Gonzalez received an alert and observed a suspect matching the images the worker captured.
“I immediately called Officer [Jordan] Dockter and advised him of what was going on,” Gonzalez said. “I advised him to get other units to help contain the area and advised him that the suspect was inside the east side building.”
Units from Raymond, South Bend and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office converged on the location, including Gonzalez and PCSO Deputy Kyle Pettit and his K9 partner Kova. They set up containment, and they began searching for the thief through the buildings.
While setting up containment, officers discovered a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tucked between two buildings, resulting in Gonzalez noticing sheet metal from one of the buildings pried open. Officers entered the building, including Kova, while others surrounded it.
‘”Later, I heard one of the officers yell ‘show me your hands’ several times,” Gonzalez said. “Officer [Eric] Fuller then advised me to go in the front. I entered the building and observed a male prone on the floor in the crowded building. Once the suspect was in handcuffs, I escorted him out of the building [and] asked the suspect what his name was.”
Suspect identified
The suspect was identified as Thomas C. Skorna, 55, of Lacey. He told officers that he was only searching the buildings for scrap metal because he thought they were abandoned. He reportedly told officers he was also using the buildings for a place to sleep because he works 13-hour shifts at Weyerhaeuser and didn’t want to drive all the way home.
Skorna, according to court documents, consented to a search of his vehicle, which yielded scrap metal and the missing SBPD trail camera. Skorna allegedly told officers he took that camera because he thought someone was “playing a prank on him.”
Skorna was booked into the Pacific County Jail on May 16 for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and third-degree malicious mischief.
South Bend Police Chief Lucas Stigall credits the investigation’s success to his intuitive sergeant and the support and teamwork of fellow law enforcement agencies in Pacific County.
“Sgt. Gonzalez did a fantastic job with the investigation, and Officer Dockter did a great job containing the scene until other units got there,” Stigall said. “I would like to thank the sheriff’s office and the Raymond Police Department for their assistance as well. It was helpful we had the property owner’s assistance and helped setting up surveillance was all instrumental in the investigation.”
“One of the things I think that is really important to note about the type of officers we have working here is that last night the only officer that was actually on duty in South Bend was Officer Dockter. When things started going down, Sgt. Gonzalez, Officer Fuller and Officer Bubba Madrid were all off duty, and when they got alerted that there was a guy in there, they all came in. They didn’t have to because they were off duty, but they came in to help. Their level of dedication to the county is admirable, and the community needs to know the dedication of our officers,” Stigall added.
