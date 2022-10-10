LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The second series of the 2022-2023 recreational razor clamming commenced over the weekend, with thousands of diggers finding limits — or near limits — despite thick fog that sometimes blanketed much of the coast.

“We had a nice start to October razor clamming with just shy of 9,000 diggers out,” said WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres. “While the thick fog and soft beach conditions made driving a bit of a challenge, digging was very successful for most everyone with an average of 14.5 clams per digger.”

