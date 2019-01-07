Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 30 — At 2:53 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported for individuals refusing to leave a home when instructed.
At 5:34 a.m., someone reported a “body” wrapped in a blanket in front of the police station.
A report of ongoing theft was reported at 11:14 a.m., after a man was seen on security video stealing items.
A fireworks complaint was received at 8:06 p.m.
Dec. 31 — At 8:03 a.m., a man was “screaming and yelling for help.”
A guy was allegedly “beating his husky” at 10:33 a.m., and a passerby made him stop.
At 3:24 p.m., an engine lift was reported stolen.
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. at Sandridge Road and Highway 101, with the car off the road, and the tail end in the road.
At 7:07 p.m., it was alleged that someone was letting off M-80s upsetting dogs.
Jan. 1 — A smoke investigation call was received at 8:12 a.m.
A two-vehicle fender bender was reported at 10:06 a.m.
Jan. 2 — At 3:29 p.m., the keys to a “gator” were reported as missing.
In Ilwaco at 8:18 p.m., someone reported an elderly frail man was stranded with nowhere to go after he was allegedly discharged from the hospital without a ride.
Jan. 3 — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:18 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:40 p.m., for someone who has been trespassed from the business.
Jan. 4 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 8:58 p.m., with one person said to be “going crazy, beating things up.”
Jan. 5 — Fraud was reported at 10:37 a.m., after $934.90 in unauthorized charges were reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 30 — At 10:02 a.m., someone reported a neglected dog left out in the weather.
At 11:39 a.m., it was reported that someone “crashed into a yard” with possible injuries to occupants in the vehicle.
A burglary to two out buildings and a cabinet was reported at 11:44 a.m., with “many items taken.”
The alleged theft of a greenhouse was reported at 2:26 p.m.
An escape from the youth camp was reported at 4:58 p.m.
At 6:32 p.m., a “strange lady” reportedly came to a neighbor’s door and tried to open it.
At 8:52 p.m., a suspicious acting male allegedly entered a bar and started asking people for drinks and then went into a back room without permission. The caller said he was acting “really odd.”
A one vehicle versus two elk crash was reported at 11:29 p.m., with the roadway blocked.
A suspicious man was reported at 11:58 p.m. The caller said he had been standing in a parking lot for 30 minutes.
Dec. 31 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 8:15 a.m., with a laptop stolen.
Two abandoned motor homes were reported at 3:46 p.m., one on private property, the other “on the road.”
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:50 p.m., after someone said a guy who has garbage bags with him had been looking into the brush for two hours.
An ongoing issue with fireworks that have been being let off for two days was reported at 5:45 p.m.
Another fireworks complaint was received at 6:22 p.m., with the caller saying it sounds like bombs going off every 30 seconds.
Malicious harassment was reported at 7:27 p.m.
Jan. 1 — At 2:28 a.m., someone reported fireworks going off for last 10 minutes, with “three people running in the street, one is nude, possibly intoxicated.”
A small, unknown type fire was reported at 4:33 a.m.
At 9:16 a.m., a baby was reportedly “born on the street” to a homeless mother.
A dog was found lying in a swamp hollering at 10:29 a.m.
The door of a summer residence was found kicked in at 1:02 p.m., with numerous items stolen.
A vagrant male was reported at 5:16 p.m. The caller said he is breathing but smells “very bad.”
Jan. 2 — A suspicious man was reported to be “crouched” in front of a residence, and making whimpering sounds.
The theft of vehicle tags was reported at 9:10 a.m.
An abandoned fifth-wheel trailer was reported near Bear River at 9:50 a.m.
Suspected drug activity was reported at 3:54 p.m., after multiple vehicles were seen coming and going from a single-wide mobile home.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 5:05 pm., with one-person “acting crazy” and screaming.
At 7:16 p.m., a person was reported to be dressed in black, sitting against a pole between Pioneer Road and the cemetery on Sandridge.
Jan. 3 — A “very thin” dog was again found in the middle of Sandridge Road at 2:20 p.m., and the caller wants neglect charges filed.
Threats were alleged at 8:36 p.m.
Jan. 4 — At 3:37 a.m., a man was alleged to be screaming and yelling in a yard, waking everyone up.
Threats were alleged at 11:55 a.m.
Credit card fraud was reported at 12:31 p.m., after someone charged $125 on a card without permission.
A possibly intoxicated person in a Buick was reported “all over the roadway across yellow lines” at 3 p.m.
Jan. 5 — A suspicious situation was reported at 7:48 a.m., after someone reported shoes upside down in the lake, and they have not moved for about two weeks.
A burglary was reported at 1:30 p.m., after numerous sheds had been entered and the locks either cut or hammered off.
People allegedly sharing a meth pipe while driving a vehicle were reported at 3:13 p.m.
At 3:35 p.m., it was reported that two men were going up and down a road, shooting at geese too close to houses.
