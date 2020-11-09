Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 1 — At 2:04 a.m., in Ilwaco, it was alleged that about six kids hit a trailer with a BB gun pellet.
At 1:30 a.m., malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach.
A duffel bag with $6,000 cash inside was reported stolen from a motel room in Long Beach at 4:21 p.m.
Nov. 2 — In Long Beach, two dogs were running loose.
Shoplifters were reported at 11:36 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 8:34 p.m., in Long Beach, it was reported that someone with a red laser “shot him in the eye.”
Nov. 4 — Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 6:54 a.m.
A strange smell was reported near an apartment complex in Ilwaco at 10:01 a.m.
At 1:51 p.m., in Long Beach, malicious harassment was reported.
Nov. 6 — Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 7:45 a.m.
At 8:49 a.m., in Ilwaco, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Nov. 7 — A suspicious situation in Long Beach was reported at 9:13 a.m.
At 10:04 a.m., in Long Beach possible drug activity was reported.
Criminal trespassing in Ilwaco was reported at 11:02 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 1 — At 2:06 p.m. near North Cove, a suspicious vehicle with no plates, containing a crossbow was reported.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 5:04 p.m. in Seaview.
Telephone harassment by telemarketers was reported in Ocean Park at 5:34 p.m.
Nov. 2 — At 8:52 a.m., a renter allegedly stole a stove and refrigerator when moving out.
At 11:42 a.m., in Surfside, vandalism was reported after the cover was taken off the cable box and wires were torn out.
Credit card theft was reported in Seaview at 2:44 p.m., after the card owner ordered take-out food and later the card was used.
Nov. 3 — Vandalism to a vehicle in Raymond was reported at 10:30 a.m.
At 5:40 p.m., a suspicious person was reported walking around Bay Center, taking pictures and using binoculars. Local residents questioned him, and he said he was bird watching.
Nov. 4 — A shoplifter who stole several items from an Ocean Park store was reported at 10:42 a.m.
At 2:04 p.m., the alleged theft of a food card and debit card from Raymond was reported.
In Ocean Park at 2:05 p.m., a “live” artillery shell was found in a shed.
A burglary was reported in Naselle at 5:05 p.m., after a house was ransacked and picture window broken.
Nov. 5 — Adult abuse was reported in Seaview at 10:57 a.m.
Nov. 6 — At 8:38 a.m., in Ocean Park, a woman allegedly brandished a butcher knife.
In Seaview at 6:23 p.m., a car was blocking access to the post office in Seaview.
A vehicle vs. bear accident was reported in Seaview at 7:04 p.m.
At 7:26 p.m., in Naselle, criminal trespassing was reported for a boy looking in windows of a home and vehicles.
A domestic violence incident in Frances was reported at 10:52 p.m., with one person allegedly hitting another person several times.
An ongoing issue with a barking dog in a RV in Ocean Park was reported at 11:54 p.m.
Nov. 7 — Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 2:45 p.m.
At 3:32 p.m., a vicious dog was reported in Naselle.
A rape was reported in South Bend at 10:13 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Willapa at 10:33 p.m.
