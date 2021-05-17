Long Beach Police Department
May 9 — At 10:34 p.m., in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported.
May 10 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 3:24 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 11 — At 9:22 a.m., in Long Beach, a burglary reported with the caller stating his home had been “cleaned out.”
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:03 a.m., in Long Beach.
Another call about criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 10:05 a.m.
May 12 — Threats were alleged at 12:48 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 3:31 p.m., a shoplifter was reported. The suspect had a big tattoo on his arm and stole a Stihl concrete grinder and left the store.
May 14 — An allegedly vicious dog was reported in Ilwaco at 11:28 a.m.
May 15 — At 8:31 a.m., in Ilwaco, one dog was attacked by another dog and the dog needed medical care.
At 3:02 p.m. in Long Beach, 13 solar lights and other items were stolen from a Long Beach home.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 9 — At 6:11 p.m. a suspicious situation was reported in Naselle.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:24 p.m., in Ocean Park.
May 10 — A package was stolen from a porch in Ocean Park at 9:07 a.m.
Mail fraud was reported in Ocean Park at 12:09 p.m.
At 5:11 p.m., in Ocean Park adult abuse was reported.
In Menlo at 9:37 p.m., a vehicle hit a garbage can and went into the ditch. The caller said the driver appeared to be drunk.
On May 11 at 12:26 p.m. in Raymond, an assault was reported, with the victim sustaining a cut lip.
Malicious harassment was reported in Naselle at 1:17 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 2:33 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported.
May 12 — Two individuals were reported to be shoplifting in Seaview at 1:17 p.m.
An ongoing issue of possible drug dealing was reported in Ocean Park at 8:18 p.m.
At 9:26 p.m., in Ocean Park, a prowler was reported.
May 13 — At 1:57 a.m., in Ocean Park, a suspicious person was reportedly trying to break into a home.
A needle, woman’s underwear and a mask were found outside the front door of a Seaview home at 7:39 a.m.
At 8:50 p.m., gasoline was siphoned from vehicles in Ocean Park.
May 14 — Malicious harassment was reported in Seaview at 10:15 a.m.
At 11:42 a.m. squatters were reported at a Surfside home.
A propane tank was stolen from a Seaview residence at 11:43 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of pallets from an Ocean Park business was reported at 6:13 p.m.
At 8:52 p.m., in Naselle, vandalism was reported after an individual urinated on the front door of a home.
May 15 — At 8:53 a.m. in South Bend, a burglary was reported with locks found broken on a home and the door was open.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:14 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Raymond at 7:33 p.m.
