Long Beach Police Department
July 26 — At 12:18 a.m., in Long Beach, a domestic incident was reported.
July 27 — A prowler was reported at 10:35 p.m.
A burglary to the maintenance shop at the school in Ilwaco was reported at 6:29 a.m.
July 29 — At 3:47 p.m., four males in an older Expedition, allegedly were messing with a motorcycle parked in Ilwaco and the vehicle drove over a flowerbed.
In Ilwaco at 7:01 p.m., three small, sporty race cars were speeding through town.
July 30 — At 4:07 p.m. in Long Beach, a man on a bike had a baby on the back of the bike in a basket and a dirty dog in the front basket. The caller said the man looked homeless.
Illegal burning was reported at 10:46 p.m. in Long Beach.
July 31 — In Long Beach at 9:27 a.m., illegal camping was reported after an RV was parked on a vacant lot without the owner’s permission.
At 2:30 p.m. in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported.
Someone playing loud music all week was reported in Long Beach at 7:35 p.m.
Another noise complaint came from Ilwaco at 9:35 p.m. for “blasting music.”
Aug. 1 — At 3:15 a.m. in Long Beach, a “bunch of tweakers” were said to be “slamming stuff around.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 26 — A dog bite was reported in Seaview at 11:19 a.m., with the victim at the emergency room.
At 12:16 p.m., in Surfside, a woman was at the emergency room reporting a sexual assault.
Illegal burning was reported at 12:29 p.m. in Naselle.
Suspicious behavior was reported at 3:03 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a man was allegedly “proposing” to “indecently expose themselves.”
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. near Ocean Park. The driver was out of the vehicle speaking on a phone. The truck took out a fence and the windshield was busted as well as all tires were flat.
A bumper and a deer were found in the middle of the road at MP 17 on SR-105 at 9:48 p.m.
July 27 — Suspicious activity was reported at a home in Ocean Park at 8:13 a.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 8:17 a.m. near Smith Creek.
In Surfside at 3:18 p.m., it was alleged that a babysitter took kids on a bike ride and took off and left the 9-year-old behind at an unknown location.
July 28 — Vandalism to a store in Naselle was reported at 4:21 a.m., after a window was found shattered.
At 5:40 p.m., a “crazy old guy” was yelling and swearing at people in Ocean Park. The caller said he was also using the “F bomb” a lot.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 6:03 p.m.
Three people were fishing and one person was stuck on a rock at the beach with waves coming in at 7:33 p.m.
In South Bend at 9:25 p.m., a narcotics complaint of a mobile meth lab was received.
At 11:10 p.m. in Nahcotta, two females were fighting, hitting each other and kicking dogs which were also fighting.
July 29 — A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 1:26 p.m., with a TV/VCR, griddle and alcohol taken.
At 11:33 p.m., the tires on a vehicle parked in Nahcotta had been slashed.
Loud booming fireworks were reported at 11:59 p.m. in Surfside.
July 30 — At 7:52 a.m. in Naselle, the theft of supplier totes from the back of a vehicle was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:35 a.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a digital camera and Galaxy phone was reported in Ocean Park at 1:28 p.m.
In Menlo at 4:52 p.m., a dirt bike was reported stolen.
At 5:36 p.m. near Klipsan, the driver of a Hyundai allegedly kept reaching across to the passenger and was swerving into both lanes, with fluctuating speed reported.
At 7 p.m. in Nahcotta, an assault was reported with one person punched numerous times.
July 31 — At 10:52 a.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported a “million flies” swarming on the front porch of a home, and requested a welfare check for the owner.
Suspicious activity near a club in Raymond was reported at 5:47 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Seaview at 8:41 p.m., with lots of screaming and banging of things.
Aug. 1 — A disorderly individual was reported at 10:58 a.m. in Raymond.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. in Surfside.
At 4:34 p.m. in Oysterville, a desktop computer was stolen during a burglary.
In Surfside, criminal trespassing was reported at 6:13 p.m.
