Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 27 — At 8:06 a.m., in Long Beach, someone called regarding a person who was acting strangely.
Oct. 28 — A burglary was reported in Long Beach at 8:50 a.m., after a window was broken out and a ladder found up to the window.
At 12:03 p.m., someone reported people using restrooms in Long Beach and leaving drugs in them.
Illegal burning of yard debris was reported at 1:31 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Oct. 29 — An alleged intoxicated driver in a Ford pickup was reported at 6:46 p.m.
At 6:47 p.m. in Ilwaco, someone allegedly spun around in gravel and sprayed it all over a vehicle, causing scratches and chips from the rocks.
Nov. 1 — A suspicious situation was reported in Ilwaco at 7:05 p.m., with a vehicle being driven aggressively.
Nov. 2 — At 12:01 a.m. in Long Beach, a homeless person was on private property after being asked to leave multiple times and was screaming and cursing a lot.
A three-vehicle accident was reported in Long Beach at 3:08 p.m., with injuries unknown.
At 6:21 p.m. in Long Beach, a hit-and-run accident was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 27 — At 2:28 a.m. in Ocean Park, screaming, yelling and partying was reported causing a public nuisance.
In South Bend at 12:45 p.m., suspicious thefts were reported, with a security camera recording various activity.
A weapons offense was reported at 1:33 p.m. in Raymond.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:34 p.m. in Seaview, after a homeless female was reported sleeping on a porch and refusing to leave.
A domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 11:14 pm.
Oct. 28 — The theft of a riding lawnmower was reported 12:09 a.m.
In Seaview at 9:25 a.m., a possibly homeless woman was reported, and concern expressed about her welfare in the cold weather.
A home in South Bend had allegedly been ransacked at 10:34 a.m.
At 10:40 a.m. in Ocean Park, mushroom pickers were alleged to be trespassing on private property.
In Ocean Park at 11:02 a.m., it was alleged a man pulled a gun while walking on the beach near the Bay Avenue beach approach.
At 11:26 a.m. in Seaview, someone was seen running from a home with a garbage bag.
Credit card fraud was reported in Willapa at 12:03 p.m.
In Raymond at 12:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Raymond.
A garage door was broken down to gain access to the building at 1:10 p.m. in South Bend.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:18 p.m.
At 3:29 p.m. in Naselle two fishermen were alleged trespassing on private property near Naselle to get to the river.
A couch and ottoman were dumped on the side of the road in Surfside at 3:42 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 6:30 p.m., a woman who is said to live in a van sets up camp on private property then poops and pees everywhere and leaves.
Oct. 30 — An electrical fire was reported in Menlo with smoking coming from a plug in.
A sex offense was reported at 1:56 p.m. in Naselle.
A burglary was reported Surfside at 3:43 p.m., after a shed had been entered.
At 4:43 p.m. a burglary that had occurred someone earlier was reported.
Malicious harassment was reported in Raymond at 9:51 p.m.
A suspicious vehicle that was parked toward the back of an Ocean Park business was reported at 10:18 p.m.
Oct. 31 — A two-vehicle accident was reported in Ilwaco near Stringtown Road. One vehicle allegedly rear-ended the other and air bags deployed.
Nov. 1 — At 6:24 a.m., someone reported something big, either a bear or large dog, in the roadway.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 9:26 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:14 a.m., someone reported a white car “driving crazy,” at a high rate of speed.
Threats were alleged at Ocean Park Elementary at 2:40 p.m.
At 11:14 p.m., in Seaview, a fight was reported over a dog.
In Surfside, people playing very loud music were reported at 11:22 p.m.
At 11:52 p.m. in Ocean Park, a door was busted down and entry gained to a home.
Nov. 2 — At 9:19 a.m., a burglary was reported in Surfside. A window was found wide open, and a .22 fully loaded with an 18-round magazine, along with a 20-gauge shotgun, were stolen.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:21 p.m. in Seaview.
A vicious dog allegedly attacked another dog in Surfside injuring it at 2:35 p.m.
At 4:06 p.m. in Ocean Park, license plates, including a handicap plate, were reported stolen.
Disorderly individuals making a lot of noise were reported at 7:02 p.m. in Surfside.
