Oct. 23 - At 10:57 a.m., a 1990 Toyota pickup was broken into at a Weyerhaeuser gate in Frances while a hunter was out hunting. The passenger window was broken out and speakers were stolen. The window may have been shot out.
At 12:52 p.m., a landlord was moving a tenants items out of a trailer in Ocean Park but the tenants attorney said the eviction notice was not real.
At 4:11 p.m., a woman was looking into a residence in Naselle.
Oct. 24 - At 9:04 a.m., a vehicle was abandoned near Bay Ave on R St in Ocean Park.
At 11:51 a.m., three suspicious vehicles were reported outside the Great Northwest Federal Credit Union in Ocean Park.
Oct. 25 - At 4:02 a.m., a male assaulted a female in Ocean Park.
At 6:05 a.m., a male walked into a business in Raymond armed with a revolver and the worker locked herself in a bathroom.
At 7 a.m., a suspicious van was reported at a residence in Willapa.
At 11:35 a.m., a domestic violence in Raymond involving a mother and daughter and the daughter was given 10 minutes to leave or the cops were being called.
At 12:24 p.m., an unknown fire near Bruceport with a branch hitting a powerline causing it to spark.
Oct. 26 - At 8:54 a.m., someone broke into a shop in Long Beach and stole an air compressor, weed wacker, chainsaw, diesel, and other items.
At 10:15 a.m., a male was reported casing homes in Seaview.
At 10:24 a.m., someone in Ocean Park reported that a Uhaul had been parked in front of a fire hydrant for three days.
At 12:04 p.m., a male was reported slandering a neighbor in Ocean Park.
At 5:24 p.m., a roommate in Raymond shut off the power breaker.
At 5:29 p.m., a juvenile female in Ocean Park called 911 to report that her mom wanted to take her phone for something that she didn’t do and wanted to know “how this will work.”
At 7:59 p.m., a vehicle with occupants inside was reportedly parked for 5 hours in Long Beach.
At 10:14 p.m., a woman at the Westwind Manor was attempting to kill her dog.
Oct. 27 - At 7:33 a.m., a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen in Naselle.
At 11:47 a.m., a resident in Seaview reported a fraudulent purchase was made on their debit card.
At 6:06 p.m., an officer was requested to respond to the Sunset Sands for a civil dispute.
At 7:55 p.m., a homeowner in Ocean Park reported a break in. They were unsure when it occurred because they had been away from the house for a month.
Oct. 28 - At 4:16 a.m., a female in Ocean Park reported she just got hit by her boyfriend.
At 9:46 a.m., someone backed into a pickup truck at Jack’s Country Store.
At 2:47 a.m., a “pesky” neighbor in Naselle was reported attempting to get into a building on a property.
At 3:51 p.m., a sexual offense was reported by a former inmate at the Naselle Youth Camp.
At 3:57 p.m., an event in Ocean Park for Joe Kent was reported for having aggressive and loud people.
At 8 p.m., a trespasser was attempting to break into a shop in Naselle.
Oct. 29 - At 4:53 p.m., a vehicle owner was at an impound yard trying to get a gun from his vehicle to sell to get the truck out of the impound.
At 6:13 p.m., someone was behind Okie’s in Ocean Park causing an issue but had left.
At 9:49 p.m., someone heard gunshots in Ocean Park.
