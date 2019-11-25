Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 17 — At 10:04 a.m. in Long Beach, a domestic incident was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported at an Ilwaco residence at 10:12 a.m.
A disorderly individual was reported at 10:41 a.m. in Ilwaco.
At 6:44 p.m. in Ilwaco, a man and woman were alleged to be yelling at screaming at each other.
Nov. 18 — A “bicycle full of junk” was reportedly left up against a fence in Long Beach at 8:16 p.m.
Nov. 19 — An assault was alleged in Ilwaco at 4:55 p.m.
A man was “digging through trash” and allegedly looking through vehicles in Long Beach at 8:55 p.m. The caller said he had black trash bags “full of stuff.”
Nov. 20 — At 6:51 a.m. in Long Beach, a domestic situation was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:15 p.m. in Long Beach.
A burglary of a closed business off Pioneer in Long Beach was reported at 4:39 p.m. The caller reported find a lock cut off a door and a “bunch of chemicals” were left out by the door.
Nov. 22 — A disorderly individual was allegedly making threats in Long Beach at 1:39 p.m.
Someone reported three large logs on fire near the dunes with no one around at 5:22 p.m.
Nov. 23 — A suspicious acting individual was reported in Ilwaco at 12:40 p.m. The man allegedly had a “knife on his belt in a sheath.”
At 5:43 p.m. another call came in about the same man who was alleged to be “carrying a knife and zip ties, making threats in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 17 — At 6:39 a.m. in Oysterville, a single shot fired was reported.
In Ocean Park at 8:26 a.m., an individual was alleged to be shooting at a deer from a car right next to a home.
Suspicious activity at a Surfside home was alleged at 2:20 p.m.
A 1983 Honda motorcycle was stolen from a Surfside shed at 3:13 p.m., and contents of the shed were thrown out on the ground.
In South Bend, a small Corgi that has been running loose for a couple of days was reported at 7:44 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 8:44 p.m.
At 10:36 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was reported in a yard. The individual allegedly took off running when the homeowner hollered at him.
Nov. 18 — At 1:07 a.m. in Nahcotta, a suspicious crash was reported.
In Ocean Park at 12:58 p.m., it was reported that a license plate had been stolen and is being used. The caller reported getting a bill from Seattle with the stolen plate's information on it.
A laptop was allegedly stolen from a Seaview business and reported at 3:24 p.m.
In Seaview at 3:47 p.m., a vehicle with a broken-out window and a husky dog tied to it was reported.
A vehicle vs pedestrian accident was reported in Raymond at 5:11 p.m.
At 5:40 p.m. in Naselle, a sex offense was reported.
At 7:39 p.m., suspicious activity at an Ocean Park residence was reported.
Nov. 19 — At 9:05 a.m., someone reported a horse caught in a barbed wire fence trying to get up and the wire is cutting into the horse.
Nov. 19 — An alleged harassment complaint in Ocean Park was received at 11:33 a.m.
Nov. 20 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 10:30 a.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Naselle at 1:30 p.m.
At 5:07 p.m. in Oysterville, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Bank fraud was reported from Cape Disappointment at 7:10 p.m., with nearly $1,000 stolen.
In Raymond at 8:31 p.m. a chimney fire was reported.
Nov. 21 — At 10:39 a.m., malicious harassment was reported.
An issue with dogs running loose near Willapa was reported at 11:17 a.m.
A burglary at an Ocean Park home was received at 2:35 p.m.
Nov. 22 — At 4:09 a.m. in Surfside, prowlers were reported in a yard.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Lebam at 10:08 a.m.
Credit card fraud was reported at 2:22 p.m. in Ocean Park. The card owner said someone in Colorado has been using the card without authorization.
Adult abuse was reported at 9:15 p.m. in Naselle.
An RV was on fire in Seaview at 1:47 a.m.
Nov. 23 — A burglary to a shed near a Surfside home was reported at 9:55 a.m. The shed had been entered and a scooter stolen.
Suspicious activity in Surfside was reported at 1:19 p.m. after the hinges on a shed had been removed to gain access.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park at 9:55 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:37 p.m. in Surfside.
