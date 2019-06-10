Long Beach Police Department
June 2 — The theft of items from a Long Beach business was reported at 1:50 p.m.
June 4 — A suspicious package was reported at a Long Beach bank at 10:32 a.m.
At 8:54 p.m. in Long Beach a suspicious red car was reported.
June 5 — A person was reported laying on the ground in front of a Long Beach business at 6:38 p.m.
June 6 — At 4:25 p.m., tires were being repossessed from a vehicle and the owner was allegedly kicking jacks while employees were under the vehicle.
June 7 — At 8:08 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported with damage done to driver’s side of vehicle.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 2 — Suspicious people and vehicles were reported at a Menlo residence at 1:16 a.m.
A suspicious vehicle parked just beyond the Naselle school was reported at 5:06 p.m., with people possibly living in it.
June 3 — Suspicious activity around a business in Ocean Park was reported at 8:42 a.m., with a man said to be hanging around a parking lot and activity strangely.
A dog had been hit on the road near Chinook at 11:30 a.m., and a man, possibly the dog’s owner, was in distress near the accident.
At 2:20 p.m., vagrant male was reported to be sleeping on a sidewalk in Seaview for the past couple of weeks off and on.
A set of silverware was among the items allegedly stolen from a Surfside home at 3:35 p.m.
A vagrant was hanging out on property in Seaview at 3:38 p.m., and peeing on a garbage can.
The theft of an electric box for a fence, a coat and a knife was reported at 5:06 p.m., from Ocean Park.
At 8:57 p.m. a caller reported “six pickup trucks doing donuts and going about 100 mph on the Cranberry approach.”
A possibly intoxicated driver in a Toyota Tundra was reported at 9:26 p.m. near Seaview.
Fireworks were reported at 9:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
June 4 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 8:29 a.m. in Seaview. A second caller reported ongoing issues at 10:43 a.m.
At 9:52 a.m. in Seaview, a caller reported lots of “arguing and hollering” going on in the neighborhood.
Threats were alleged in Menlo at 11:54 a.m.
At 1:39 p.m. near Raymond, a caller reported “three brain dead drug addicts” slowly driving up and down a road.
At 2:56 p.m., in Seaview, a man was said to be “running in front of vehicles.”
Threats were alleged in Menlo at 4:20 p.m.
June 5 — At 10:08 a.m. in Surfside, it was reported a lock was broken off a shed.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Nahcotta at 6:32 p.m.
June 6 — A burglary was reported in Oysterville at 10:25 a.m., with several break ins occurring.
June 7 — A sex offense was reported in Naselle at 2:14 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Seaview at 5:43 p.m.
June 8 — At 10:43 a.m. 10 to 12 Porsches were reported to be traveling at a high rate of speed, running people off the road.
Threats were alleged at 1:20 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 4:05 p.m. in Ocean Park, a “meth head” was alleged to be kicking trash out of a vehicle.
Suspicious activity was reported in an Ocean Park neighborhood at 8:25 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:32 p.m. in Ocean Park.
