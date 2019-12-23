Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 16 — At 5:10 a.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported with one person said “carving up the house.”
A strong, strange odor was reported coming from an apartment in Ilwaco at 8:04 a.m.
Dec. 17 — Suspicious noises were reported at 4:30 a.m. in Ilwaco, like “someone was being beaten up.”
Dec. 18 — An issue with a pitbull running loose in Ilwaco was reported at 12:16 p.m.
Dec. 19 — A person wearing dark clothing was reported to be standing under a tree near an Ilwaco home at 4:04 p.m.
A domestic incident was reported at 7:07 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Dec. 20 — A suspicious person “wearing all red,” was on the porch of an Ilwaco home at 3:38 p.m.
Dec. 21 — At 12:39 a.m. in Long Beach, a fight in progress was reported.
At 10:02 p.m. in Long Beach, vandalism was reported after a vehicle had been “scratched on all four sides,” possibly with a little shovel found in the yard.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 15 — A two-vehicle accident was reported near Surfside at 12:45 p.m.
Gas was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle parked at a Seaview business at 1:12 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Chinook at 3:06 p.m., with the vehicle “teetering on the ditch.”
A fire that started in the dryer in a Raymond apartment was reported at 5:12 p.m.
At 7:44 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported alleged drug activity near a home.
Dec. 16 — In Tokeland at 1:17 p.m., a resident reportedly was the victim of a $1,400 scam.
Dec. 17 — At 4:31 p.m. near Smith Creek, two big dogs were reported to be running loose and “pooping all over the place.”
Dec. 18 — At 10:58 a.m. in Ocean Park, two dogs were reported to be acting aggressively and charging at people and vehicles.
In Chinook at 12:22 p.m., the boat ramp pay-to-launch box was broken into and funds taken.
Dec. 19 — Adult abuse was reported from Seaview at 11:15 a.m.
In Surfside at 12:32 p.m., a vacant home appears to have been entered and vandalized as the TV is in the bushes outside.
A travel trailer was on fire, fully involved, in Raymond at 6:13 p.m.
Dec. 20 — Suspicious activity was reported in a vehicle “in the brush” near Surfside at 5:06 a.m.
At 9:05 a.m. a tree was blocking the road near Johnson’s Landing.
A tree over the powerline near Bruceport cut all power and everything was down at 10:36 a.m.
A domestic incident was reported at 1:22 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of items from a freezer were reported at 4:02 p.m. in Ocean Park, with the activity visible on a security camera.
Near Raymond, at 10:28 p.m., a man was parked on the highway, taking off his clothes and walking near Cases Pond.
