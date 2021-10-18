Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 12 — At 8:59 a.m., in Long Beach, a vehicle prowl was reported.
Oct. 13 — Suspicious activity was reported at 11:38 a.m. in Long Beach. The caller said someone was using a pry bar and tearing apart a vehicle parked in front of a business.
Oct. 16 — At 12:37 p.m. near the North Jetty, a 25-foot boat reportedly hit rocks and was sinking.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 10 — At 8:23 a.m. in Ocean Park, a woman had reportedly been walking back and forth for the last two days looking lost and confused.
Threats were alleged at 11:04 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:23 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 6:16 p.m., someone found tin foil with heroin in it.
At 9:12 p.m. in Oysterville, a possibly intoxicated person was reported driving with a baby in the car.
Oct. 11 — At 8:11 a.m. in Ocean Park, a theft was reported. The caller said people were trespassing on private property and hooked water up to an RV. They also have a generator running.
A disorderly individual was reported in Ocean Park at 10:22 a.m. The male was said to be “tossing things, yelling and grabbing dirt out of flower pots.”
At 5:42 p.m. in Raymond, a burglary to a store was reported.
In Ocean Park at 8:51 p.m., a male was seen dropping a backpack off a bridge. He then “yelled a bunch of stuff” and left.
Oct. 12 — Adult abuse was reported in Nahcotta at 8:32 a.m.
Theft of services was reported in Ocean Park at 12:44 p.m.
At 2:29 p.m., in Chinook, a suspicious situation was reported for someone allegedly finding a human arm.
In South Bend at 5:05 p.m., a delivery driver was allegedly attacked by a dog and had to seek medical care.
Oct. 13 — At 10:41 a.m. in Menlo, a gun had reportedly been stolen from a residence.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:05 a.m. near Naselle. The caller said there is a vehicle with California plates that has been parked in the area for two weeks and the male in the vehicle has a tarp stretched along the river bank.
A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 12:53 p.m., with things strewn on the floor. Unknown what is missing.
Malicious harassment was reported in Surfside at 3:14 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 3:31 p.m. in Chinook.
At 3:33 p.m. in Oysterville, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
In Oysterville at 6:24 p.m., threats were alleged.
At 9:37 p.m., an intoxicated driver was reported in Oysterville.
Oct. 14 — Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 1 a.m.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 2:09 a.m.
A burglary was reported at 5:59 a.m. in Raymond with more than $11,000 in cash taken.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Nemah at 4:54 p.m.
Oct. 15 — A fuel drive off of $63.20 was reported from Naselle. The vehicle is described as a white truck with white canopy.
Malicious harassment was reported at 1:24 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Oct. 16 — Criminal trespassing was reported near Smith Creek at 9:43 a.m.
Threats with a firearm was reported in Surfside at 3:02 p.m. The property owner said someone was on his property near a gate and threatened the owner with a rifle.
At 10:30 p.m., a home burglary in progress was reported in Ocean Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.