Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 10 — At 2:14 a.m., in Long Beach, a person with mental health issues was causing a concern by their behavior.
At 5:55 p.m., in Long Beach, suspicious activity was reported after two individuals were allegedly seen ripping off a window screen and entering a home.
Feb. 11 — At 1:35 p.m., threats were alleged in Long Beach.
Feb. 12 — A domestic incident in progress was reported in Ilwaco at 12:17 a.m.
At 2:50 p.m., LBPD responded to a report of a vehicle that “rolled into the harbor.”
A possible theft in progress was reported at a Long Beach construction site at 5:57 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Additional threats were alleged in Long Beach at 7:50 a.m.
Two allegedly intoxicated people were removed from a bar in Long Beach at 9:22 p.m. and were said to be yelling and screaming.
Feb. 14 — At 4:45 p.m., in Ilwaco, vandalism was reported after a cigarette receptacle (valued at approx. $600) was broken.
Suspicious activity was reported in Long Beach at 10:49 p.m. for a truck parked and running with the cab light on for more than two hours.
Feb. 15 — Someone called 911 to report three kids walking down the road allegedly pointing at cars like they have a gun.
At 7:22 p.m. in Long Beach, a “guest” allegedly threw a table over a balcony and damaged another guest’s truck.
Feb. 16 — “About six males” drinking outside, and being belligerent were reported at 11:05 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 10 — At 12:36 a.m. in Ocean Park, someone called dispatch to report a dog outside barking and said it is too cold for a dog to be outside.
At 10:35 a.m., a person was reported lying on the side of the road in Ocean Park.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 12:23 p.m. in Ocean Park. According to the call the vehicle was left for a couple of days, and now the window was broken out and back tires taken off.
At 3:17 p.m. in Raymond, a man was walking around with blood all over him.
In Ocean Park at 3:32 p.m., a customer at a business brought in a bag found in the parking lot filled with syringes, and a black burned spoon.
Feb. 11 — At 8:29 a.m., in Naselle suspicious activity around a home was reported.
Threats were alleged in Seaview at 8:49 a.m.
A student was alleged to be out of control in Ocean Park, throwing chairs and tables.
At 11:59 a.m., the driver of a pickup lost control and drove into a yard in Seaview and they are trying to get it out before anyone sees it.
The theft of a toolbox from a Nahcotta residence was reported at 12:08 p.m.
A man in hunting gear was reported swimming at 2:17 p.m.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 2:32 p.m., after someone allegedly threw a brick through a window.
At 4:48 p.m. in Menlo, someone had reportedly kicked in the garage door and there was a truck in the garage and no one should be there.
Feb. 12 — Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 7:51 a.m. for someone alleged to be throwing rocks at a home.
At 7:58 a.m., a truck with the ignition punched was left in the middle of the road in Seaview.
A female who alleged busted out windows from a home in Ocean Park recently had returned and was looking in the mailbox at 12:15 p.m.
At 1:48 p.m., the theft of a Honda Civic was reported. The owner said it was left on the side of the road the night before and returned to pick it up and it is gone.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Seaview at 1:53 p.m.
At 7:02 p.m. in Surfside, a person with dementia allegedly left the home in a car early in the day and hasn’t been heard from since.
Feb. 13 — At 12:26 p.m. in Ocean Park, two propane tanks were reportedly stolen from trailers on private property. The suspect is recorded on a trail camera.
An allegedly vicious dog came after a man and his dog walking in Ocean Park at 1:17 p.m.
The theft of a mailbox that was ripped off the post was reported at 5:34 p.m.
Feb. 14 — In Menlo at 7:28 a.m., sheep in the road were reported.
Tools were among the items reported stolen from Ocean Park at 11:30 a.m.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in Ocean Park at 5:30 p.m.
At 8:54 p.m. in Seaview, it was reported that something was thrown at the backdoor of a home.
Feb. 15 — Two suspicious tweakers were reported in Bay Center at 5:25 p.m.
Feb. 16 — Nightly gunshots were reported in Surfside at 8:02 p.m., with shots heard while on the phone.
